Eve’s new Flare portable HomeKit light with Thread sees first discount to $85

Amazon is now offering the very first chance to save on the recently-refreshed Eve Flare Portable HomeKit Light with Thread. Just updated back in May with the newer connectivity standard, the price now drops down to $84.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to $15 in savings and a new all-time low. Compatible with Siri and HomeKit right out of the box, the new Eve Flare is delivering the same overall package as before – just now with Thread! The portable lamp features an IP65 water-resistance rating and can illuminate your space with multicolored light for six hours at a time. On top of the Thread support, there’s also Bluetooth connectivity, too. We break down what to expect in our launch coverage over at 9to5Mac.

As far as alternatives go, there really aren’t all too many portable HomeKit smart lamps out there. The next best thing for those already invested in the Philips Hue ecosystem would be its Go portable lamp at $90. Or if you’re looking to lock-in another discount, the more recent Hue Go Table Lamp mixes up the form-factor from the lead deal with something a little more home decor-friendly. It’s on sale right now for $136 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon and delivers an alternative for taking color lighting anywhere.

As unique as these portable lamps are, they aren’t quite enough to deck the halls with. Yesterday just saw Philips Hue restock its Festavia smart Christmas lights ahead of the holiday season, delivering not only a chance to finally buy these string lights, but also score new lengths alongside an outdoor-ready design.

Eve Flare Lamp with Thread features:

Beautiful ambience lighting in any color and for any space you want – controlled via your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Siri, on-board button or HomeKit scene. Set the perfect outdoor atmosphere in your garden or on the balcony – thanks to IP65 water resistance. Enjoy 6 hours of illumination and charge wirelessly. Use the carry-and-hang handle to transport it easily to your terrace, living room, bedroom, kids room, bathroom, kitchen or on your table in your office.

