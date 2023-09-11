This 2-bulb Philips Hue Color Ambiance starter kit lands at new $76.50 low (Reg. $130)

Amazon now offers the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Light Starter Kit for $76.49 shipped. Down from the usual $130 price tag you’d normally pay, today’s offer lands at a new all-time low of $54 off. It’s the first chance to save since we last saw it go on sale back in July, and now this discount is back to undercut it by an extra $14. Including a pair of smart bulbs, these Color Ambience offerings are the equivalent of 60W incandescent lights and come backed by the included Hue Bridge and its companion features that we’ll explore below the fold.

Out of the box, these will pair with Alexa and Google Assistant devices over Bluetooth, but the included Hue Bridge takes the whole experience up a notch. It’s one of the reasons that Philips Hue remains one of the most compelling and reliable smart home ecosystems on the market, yielding HomeKit integration alongside support for more robust automations and scheduling capabilities. This starter kit is the perfect way to dive into the ecosystem without missing out on any of its signature features.

If you’re looking for something a little more festive than typical LED bulbs, last week we saw Philips Hue restock its Festavia smart Christmas lights ahead of the holiday season. On top of just delivering a chance to finally buy these smart string lights after selling out well before December last year, they have been refreshed with new length options as well as an outdoor-ready design. Our announcement coverage breaks down what to expect and details everything you need to know for pre-ordering the re-releases.

Philips Hue 2-bulb Starter Kit features:

Starter kit includes one Hue Bridge and two Hue White and color ambiance smart, color changing 60W / 9.5W A19 light bulbs suitable for most fixtures. The Bridge unlocks the full power of Hue; multi-room and out-of-home control, custom automations, secure and stable connection won’t strain your Wi-Fi. Set the mood for any occasion with 16 millions colors of light; transform any room to suit your mood, create the perfect atmosphere for get-togethers

