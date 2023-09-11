Take $20 off Skullcandy’s new Rail earbuds and enjoy ANC for just $80

Amazon is now offering the Skullcandy Rail ANC Earbuds for $79.99 shipped. As only the second discount to date, today’s offer lands from the usual $100 going rate with $20 in savings attached. It’s matching the all-time low, as well as our previous mention from earlier in the summer. Skullcandy’s new Rail ANC earbuds notably arrive with a big selling point of onboard active noise cancellation. But as far as features that don’t make their way into the earbuds’ naming scheme, you’ll also find 38-hour battery life and multipoint Bluetooth pairing for connecting to two devices at once. These new earbuds sport 12mm drivers and also come backed by onboard Tile tracking, too. Head below for more.

Leaning into a far more affordable feature set, the Skullcandy Dime are one of the most affordable pairs of true wireless earbuds on the market. While bells and whistles aren’t exactly what you’re going to be getting, the $18 sale price is certainly enough to warrant a closer look at this ultra-affordable listening experience. We took a hands-on look in a Tested with 9to5Toys review and found them to be quite capable offerings for dedicated workout buds or just an affordable way to get in the true wireless game with features like 12-hour battery life and IPX4 water-resistant.

But let’s say you want a more booming listening experience, then you should definitely go with the new Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 headphones. These are the latest releases from the brand and arrive with a hearty helping of bass thanks to a dedicated slider that lets you manually adjust just how rocking your listening session is. We just took a hands-on look at these new releases earlier in the year, walking away impressed by the bass performance.

More on the Skullcandy Rail ANC earbuds:

Introducing Rail ANC – the new, top-shelf noise-canceling true wireless earbud from Skullcandy. Rail ANC is fully loaded with wireless charging, Skullcandy Supreme Sound, Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology and best-in-class adjustable 4-mic hybrid ANC.

