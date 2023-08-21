Bring the theater home with TCL’s giant 120Hz 98-inch Smart Google TV at $4,000 ($2,000 off)

Update: Amazon has now knocked another $1,000 off the TCL 98-inch Class XL Collection 4K QLED Smart Google TV for a total of $3,999.99 shipped. This is matching the all-time low, coming in at $4,500 under the price you would have paid last year and $2,000 below the current regular price tag.

Amazon is once again offering giant discount on TCL’s giant smart Google TV. You can now score the 2022-model TCL 98-inch Class XL Collection 4K QLED Smart Google TV on sale for $4,999.99 shipped. Originally $8,500, it more typically fetches $6,000 these days and is now an additional $1,000 below that for the lowest we can find. Only once have we seen this massive home theater upgrade go for any less and that was during a short-lived offer back in May. Needless to say, if you have the space for something like this, today’s deal is worth a look – you’ll be lucky to find a comparable 120Hz model from the big brands for under $8,000 and it’s usually much more than that. This is a 4K display with Variable Refresh Rate tech, four HDMI inputs (one eARC), a pair of USB ports, and Chromecast streaming. All of which joins Google Assistant voice commands, direct access to all of your favorite streaming services, Dolby Vision, and HDR10/HDR10+. It’s certainly not the most affordable TV out there for sure, but this is a sizable price drop that will be like bringing a small movie theater into your living room or basement. Additional details below.

Now clearly, some folks just don’t have the real estate for something like this, never mind being willing to shell out that kind of cash. But if you are looking for a sizable display without breaking the bank, check out this 2023 model TCL Smart Google TV instead. The 85-inches of entertainment surface here is still quite substantial, but might be a better fit for your space and it won’t cost nearly as much at $1,000. Just don’t expect it to have the higher-end specs you’ll find on the model above – like the 120Hz display and VRR tech.

And if you do favor specs and technical amenities over size, the ongoing price drops on the latest Hisense U6, U7, and U8 models are where it’s at. Delivering some notable bang for your buck, especially when it comes to 2023 releases, you’ll find models starting from $450 with a number of options discounted and at the ready. Dive into our previous roundup for a closer look.

TCL XL 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV features:

Superior 4K Ultra HD: Picture clarity combined with the contrast, color, and detail of Dolby Vision HDR (High Dynamic Range) for the most lifelike picture.

QLED: Quantum dot technology delivers more than a billion colors with greater accuracy, better brightness, and wider color volume, matching the format used by most cinema screens and Hollywood content creators. This provides exceptionally vivid and lifelike picture performance.

Contrast Control Zones: Contrast is optimized across up to 192 localized zones for striking distinction between bright and dark areas of the image for maximum detail, depth, and dimension.

Hands-free voice control: Easy home control and entertainment, without lifting a finger. Turn on the big game. Dim the lights. See who’s at the front door. All without having to ask, “where’s the remote control?” That’s the magic of hands-free voice control. Just say “Hey Google” to get started.

