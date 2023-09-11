Spigen’s MagSafe In-flight iPhone Mount delivers the perfect viewing angle at $32 (Reg. $40)

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its OneTap In-flight MagSafe iPhone Mount for $31.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $50 directly from Spigen, this model typically sells for $40 at Amazon. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention, and outside of a launch discount a few months ago, is matching the lowest price we have tracked. This is a retractable and foldable mounting arm equipped with MagSafe action and a built-in clamp. It is made to clip on to the seat in front of you during flights as well as anything else of a similar setup. It’s a great way to save on leg room so you don’t have have that flight tray pulled down the whole time and also includes a removable carabiner and adjustable articulation points to get it at the right viewing angle, alongside support for both vertical and horizontal orientations. More details below.

If you don’t mind leaving the tray table down, something quick, easy, and affordable like this ESR Boost Phone Kickstand might work for you. It’s not quite as versatile in terms of viewing angles, but it will work on just about any flat surface you might find yourself sitting in front of and comes in at a just $11 Prime shipped on Amazon.

Other ways to perch your device up (and charge it) include the new Anker MagSafe kickstand battery that just debuted at IFA – all of the details you need on that are right here. mophie also just unleashed something very similar as part of its latest lineup of releases that hit at the top of the month with the new snap+ powerstation mini stand – get a closer look at these new releases as part of our launch coverage.

Spigen OneTap In-flight iPhone Mount features:

Travel Essentials – Easily watch videos on the go, hands free.

OneTap Technology – Mount phones precisely with a single tap.

Adjustable Angles – Achieve the most optimal angle for viewing with the help of the the dual joint.

Designed to be compact and foldable for the best portability

Comes with a carabiner for easy carry

Only compatible with Magsafe iPhones and Magsafe compatible cases

Clamps and attaches up to 35mm width

