mophie debuts lineup of new 15W Qi2 MagSafe chargers and power banks launching this fall

ZAGG today at IFA 2023 has announced a roadmap for its upcoming collection of chargers. Starting to release later this fall, ZAGG is readying its charging lineup for the new iPhone 15 and the next generation of Android chargers with its first series of mophie Qi2 chargers. Arriving with four new MagSafe offerings, three of the new accessories arrive with full 15W charging speeds in tow.

mophie Qi2 devices begin rolling out this fall

ZAGG, like all of our other favorite smartphone accessory brands, is gearing up for the launch of the iPhone 15 by sharing a first look at its upcoming slate of new chargers. Imbuing some of its usual form-factors with all-new tech, the upcoming mophie portfolio will now be arriving with Qi2 support for the first time.

As of now, there are four specific releases debuting in the coming months. Only three of those actually have the Qi2 tech, which in this case enables three of those new chargers to sport full 15W outputs. So no more of the 7.5W charging for iPhone 15. Here’s a break down of everything new to the mophie changing arsenal:

snap+ powerstation mini stand: $69.95 MSRP – Delivering a true 15W to your Qi2 compatible device from a sleek and compact form factor, this 5,000 mAh internal battery powerstation features a discrete aluminum kickstand for easy device access while charging. The snap+ powerstation mini stand provides unmatched speed, convenience and style.

MSRP – Delivering a true 15W to your Qi2 compatible device from a sleek and compact form factor, this 5,000 mAh internal battery powerstation features a discrete aluminum kickstand for easy device access while charging. The snap+ powerstation mini stand provides unmatched speed, convenience and style. snap+ 3-in-1 stand: $129.95 MSRP – Combining versatility and elegance, the snap+ 3-in-1 stand charges your Qi2 compatible smartphone at 15W, AirPods, and Apple Watch fast charging simultaneously. This product is designed to simplify your charging routine and declutter your space.

MSRP – Combining versatility and elegance, the snap+ 3-in-1 stand charges your Qi2 compatible smartphone at 15W, AirPods, and Apple Watch fast charging simultaneously. This product is designed to simplify your charging routine and declutter your space. snap+ wireless charging vent mount: $69.95 – The snap+ wireless charging vent mount offers a seamless and secure way to quickly charge your smartphone, providing up to 15W of power to your Qi2 compatible device while keeping it accessible in your car.

– The snap+ wireless charging vent mount offers a seamless and secure way to quickly charge your smartphone, providing up to 15W of power to your Qi2 compatible device while keeping it accessible in your car. snap vent mount: $29.95 MSRP – For customers who seek a simple and effective vent mount solution, the snap vent mount delivers convenient and secure mounting with our innovative ratcheting hook mechanism. Keep your smartphone in sight for navigation prompts and within easy reach while on the move.

Timing wise, today’s announcement comes just weeks before Apple is set to take the stage and reveal the iPhone 15. But that doesn’t mean ZAGG’s new mophie Qi2 devices will all be able to go alongside the latest Apple handset at launch. There’s going to be a bit of a staggered launch starting later this fall with the snap+ powerstation mini and both of the lineup’s car mounts. All three of those should be hitting store shelves in the coming months, well before the company is expected to debut the new snap+ 3-in-1 stand sometime in the first quarter of 2024.

The full press release on the new mophie Qi2 chargers is right here for some extra info.

Qi2 beginning to take over the whole industry

ZAGG and mophie aren’t the first brands that we’ve seen double down on the new Qi2 standard this week, either. Our friends over at Anker already revealed a new lineup of MagSafe accessories outfitted with the new Qi2 tech, which offers some equally unique upcoming releases.

9to5Toys’ Take

Last week, I was at a ZAGG event where I got an early look at these new releases. We’re big fans of the company here at 9to5Toys, and getting to see the upcoming accessories from the company was just a reminder of why. I’ll be looking forward to sharing more about the new mophie Qi2 chargers later this fall, alongside its whole roster of new iPhone 15 accessories.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!