Sun Joe’s 24V IONMAX cordless surface and patio cleaner hits new all-time low for $150

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 24V IONMAX Cordless Surface & Patio Cleaner Kit for $149.99 shipped. Down from $229, this 35% discount is a new all-time low. It even comes in $30 above the lowest used price that we’ve tracked. Equipped with a 500W motor and a 4.0Ah lithium-ion battery that gives you up to 20 minutes of runtime on the high speed setting and up to 30 minutes on the low speed setting. It features two 5.5-inch nylon bristle brushes, working in tandem with the dual-spray nozzles, that will neither scratch nor damage whatever material your pathways and patio are made out of. Includes battery and charger.

And while your looking for Sun Joe products to help around your driveways, walkways, and patios, Amazon is also offering a 42% discount on the Sun Joe SPX4003-ULT Electric Pressure Washer for $133, the lowest price of 2023. With its 14.5A motor, this pressure washer offers you 1,450 PSI to demolish every last piece of dirt, grease, gunk, and grime. You’ll be able to choose either a low setting or a high setting depending on your cleaning needs, and the onboard 54.1 fluid-ounce detergent tank lets you dial-in just the right amount of detergent to give your cleaning blast a boost.

And if you’re looking for a pressure washer with more power, check out the Sun Joe SPX3501 Brushless Induction Electric Pressure Washer. This 13A pressure washer comes equipped with a 2,000W brushless induction motor that can reach 2,300 PSI and features an adjustable detergent dial that lets you add just the right amount of soap from the onboard 40.6 fluid-ounce detergent tank.

Sun Joe 24V IONMAX Surface & Patio Cleaner Kit Features:

[IONMAX 24-VOLT SYSTEM]: Includes 4.0 Ah lithium-ion battery for up to 20 minutes of runtime on the HIGH speed setting, and up to 30 minutes of runtime on the LOW speed setting

[MOTOR]: 500-watt eco-friendly motor

[BRUSHES]: Two 5.5″ nylon bristle brushes won’t scratch or damage cement, asphalt, brickwork, or pavers + cleans a path 12″ wide

[CONTROL WATER FLOW]: Variable water flow + dual adjustable nozzles provide a boost to rinse away stubborn grime

[COMFORTABLE]: Onboard mud flap + adjustable handle for maximum user comfort

