Sun Joe brushless induction electric pressure washer falls to lowest price of 2023 at $200

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe Brushless Induction Electric Pressure Washer for $200.11 shipped. Down from $280, this 28% discount is the lowest price we’ve seen in 2023. This 13A pressure washer comes equipped with a 2,000W brushless induction motor to blast away the most stubborn dirt, tar, mud, and grime. It features an adjustable detergent dial that lets you add just the right amount of soap from the onboard 40.6 fluid-ounce detergent tank. With five interchangeable spray tips, you can choose between zero degrees, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, and soap. And you won’t have to worry about conserving energy as the washer’s system automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged.

Sun Joe pressure washers are currently seeing discounts across Amazon, like the Sun Joe XTREAM 13A Electric High Pressure Washer for $160, down from $240, and coming in $13 under our previous mention. With its 13A motor, this power washer can reach pressures of 2,200 PSI with a 1.65 gallon-per-minute max flow. Its onboard 33.8 fl oz foam cannon aerates detergent and shoots it up to 15 feet to give your cleaning blast a boost.

You can also check out our past coverage of even cheaper pressure washer options like the Sun Joe SPX1501 13A electric pressure washer. Its a more standard version of the two models above, with all the similar fixings to finish whatever outdoor wash job needs doing. And be sure to head over to our Green Deals hub for more deals on environmentally friendly tools and equipment.

Sun Joe Brushless Induction Electric Pressure Washer Features:

Equipped with a 13-amp motor, SPX3501 packs a super-powered punch of pure cleaning power. SPX3501’s includes a 20-foot high pressure hose, 34-inch spray wand for those hard to reach messes, a 35-foot GFCI extension cord to give you room to roam, and easy-glide wheels for maximum maneuverability. Also included is a hose reel, for storage convenience.

