Amazon Logitech sale up to 50% off: Yellow PC/Mac POP mouse now $20, more from $10.50

Today only, as part of its deals of the day, Amazon has launched a fresh new Logitech sale loaded with up to 50% off PC and Mac peripherals including mice and keyboards, among other things. One standout has the Logitech POP Wireless Mouse down at $19.99 in yellow. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is a solid 50% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This is also matching the lowest we have tracked on the vibrant yellow model only once before today. Alongside up to “24-month battery life,” this model features “SilentTouch Technology for whisper-quiet working” as well as the center-mounted emoji button so you can “open a menu of emojis to use in your chats, or give it your own shortcut using Logitech Software (Windows and Mac only).” The ability to connect to up to three devices at once and the certified carbon neutral build round out the feature set here. Head below for more Logitech deals.

Browse through the rest of today’s Logitech daily Amazon sale with deals on the matching yellow POP keyboard and much more. You’re looking at up to 50% off the going rates and prices starting from just $10.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

Speaking of Logitech, check out the deals we are tracking on its cloud wrist rest-equipped Aurora gaming keyboard and the new Pebble 2 gear. The latter of which delivers new customizable mice and keyboards as part of the brand’s second-generation Pebble lineup alongside new recycled builds and more. Get a closer look right here.

Logitech POP Wireless Mouse features:

The emoji button: Press the colorful mouse’s magic middle button to open a menu of emojis to use in your chats, or give it your own shortcut using Logitech Software (Windows and macOS only)

Shift gears on the fly: As if reading your mind, POP Mouse’s SmartWheel shifts from high-precision tracking to speed scroll mode, helping you whizz through long documents with one confident flick

FLOW between worlds: Connect to up to 3 devices on Windows, Mac, Chrome OS or Android using Bluetooth and glide between screens using the Easy-Switch button or FLOW

Aesthetic pair: Match your POP Mouse with the fun and bouncy typing experience of POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard, with customizable emoji keycaps and cutting-edge media keys

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!