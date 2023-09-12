Amazon Logitech sale up to 50% off: Yellow PC/Mac POP mouse now $20, more from $10.50

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesLogitech
50% off $10.50+
a close up of electronics

Today only, as part of its deals of the day, Amazon has launched a fresh new Logitech sale loaded with up to 50% off PC and Mac peripherals including mice and keyboards, among other things. One standout has the Logitech POP Wireless Mouse down at $19.99 in yellow. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is a solid 50% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This is also matching the lowest we have tracked on the vibrant yellow model only once before today. Alongside up to “24-month battery life,” this model features “SilentTouch Technology for whisper-quiet working” as well as the center-mounted emoji button so you can “open a menu of emojis to use in your chats, or give it your own shortcut using Logitech Software (Windows and Mac only).” The ability to connect to up to three devices at once and the certified carbon neutral build round out the feature set here. Head below for more Logitech deals. 

Browse through the rest of today’s Logitech daily Amazon sale with deals on the matching yellow POP keyboard and much more. You’re looking at up to 50% off the going rates and prices starting from just $10.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. 

Speaking of Logitech, check out the deals we are tracking on its cloud wrist rest-equipped Aurora gaming keyboard and the new Pebble 2 gear. The latter of which delivers new customizable mice and keyboards as part of the brand’s second-generation Pebble lineup alongside new recycled builds and more. Get a closer look right here

Logitech POP Wireless Mouse features:

  • The emoji button: Press the colorful mouse’s magic middle button to open a menu of emojis to use in your chats, or give it your own shortcut using Logitech Software (Windows and macOS only)
  • Shift gears on the fly: As if reading your mind, POP Mouse’s SmartWheel shifts from high-precision tracking to speed scroll mode, helping you whizz through long documents with one confident flick
  • FLOW between worlds: Connect to up to 3 devices on Windows, Mac, Chrome OS or Android using Bluetooth and glide between screens using the Easy-Switch button or FLOW
  • Aesthetic pair: Match your POP Mouse with the fun and bouncy typing experience of POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard, with customizable emoji keycaps and cutting-edge media keys

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Logitech

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Not sold on Series 9? Apple Watch Series 8 land at seco...
Sun Joe’s 24V cordless cultivator/weeder falls to...
elago’s liquid silicone cases wrap your iPhone 15...
Nomad fills in for Apple with new leather iPhone 15 cas...
Moment refreshes popular MagSafe photography case for i...
MUJJO’s iPhone 15 case collection arrives with br...
Caseology’s new iPhone 15 cases launch with uniqu...
Customize all eight buttons on CORSAIR’s Dark Cor...
Load more...
Show More Comments