Logitech intros new customizable Pebble 2 mouse and keyboard with recycled builds from $30

The new Logitech Pebble 2 gear has arrived. Logitech’s Pebble peripherals deliver affordable and colorful solutions for a multitude of different users, and today it is introducing the next-generation of the lineup. The new Logitech Pebble Mouse 2 M350s and Pebble Keys 2 K380s once again deliver inexpensive accessories for users across multiple platforms, and now with even more environmentally-friendly builds and a few bonus features to enhance the experience. Both the new mouse and keyboard are now available for pre-order ahead of release later this month starting from $30 and you can get more details down below.

New Logitech Pebble 2 mouse and keyboard arrive today

As we mentioned above, the new Pebble 2 gear now delivers more sustainable builds by way of at least 49% recycled plastic on the keyboard and closer to 60% on the mouse. Logitech says they are “made with responsibly-sourced packaging and include minimum 49% post-consumer recycled plastic.”

The Pebble 2 Combo is an iconic duo featuring the Pebble Keys 2 K380s keyboard and Pebble Mouse 2 M350s mouse. Make your statement with this modern, minimalist duo available in five fresh colors – and made with recycled plastic – to match your favorite accessories and workspace aesthetic. The lightweight, compact, and portable Pebble 2 Combo is ready to move when you are, so you can work how you want on-the-go or at home.

There are some interesting customization options available on both the new Pebble 2 releases as well. You can “instantly access search, screen capture and more with Fn shortcut keys” while the Logi Options+ app also allows folks to personalize “the middle mouse button to shuffle your Spotify playlist or send emojis, or customize the 10 Fn keys to work how you want.”

Some notable features include up to 3-year battery life on the keyboard and two on the mouse alongside various color options and the ability to connect both to up to three devices at a time – “even with different operating systems – and switch between them with a tap of the Easy-Switch button.”

Here’s a closer look at the key features for the keyboard and the new mouse:

Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard Pick from three fresh colors – made with recycled plastic – to match your vibe: Tonal Graphite, Tonal White, and Tonal Rose A minimalist layout with a slim, compact, and portable design for the perfect desk set-up wherever you go. Instantly access search, screen capture and more with Fn keys. Personalize the 10 Fn keys with Logi Options+ app so you can do things your way. Connect to up to three devices – even with different operating systems – and switch between them with a tap of the Easy-Switch buttons for seamless typing as you bounce between your laptop, phone or tablet. Three-year battery life with two AAA batteries, auto-sleep power-saving mode and 50% more battery life for worry-free usage.



Logitech Pebble Mouse 2 M350s Bluetooth Mouse Pick from three fresh colors – made with recycled plastic – to match your vibe: Tonal Graphite, Tonal White, and Tonal Rose. Features a slim, lightweight and portable design with a round, pebbleshape that fits naturally in the palm of your hand. Connect up to three devices – even with different operatingsystems – and switch between them with a tap of the Easy-Switch button. Enjoy an ultra-quiet experience for you and those around with Silent Touch Technology that removes 90% of click noise.



The new Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard is now available for purchase at $39.99 and the Pebble Mouse 2 M350s is listed at $29.99. They are both compatible with Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Android, Chrome OS, and more.

