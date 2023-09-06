Logitech’s Aurora PC gaming keyboard, headset, and mouse start from $80

Amazon is now discounting Logitech’s entire Aurora PC gaming collection, all headlined by the Logitech G715 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at $169.99 shipped. Delivering one of the very first chances to save this year, you’re now looking at $30 in savings from the usual $200 price tag. This is the third-best offer to date at within $20 of our previous mention from July, too. Delivering one of Logitech’s latest keyboards, the recent G715 release arrives with a slick white design that comes backed by per-key RGB backlighting and GX Red tactile switches. The wireless form-factor works over both Bluetooth and the 2.4GHz wireless receiver, and also features other fun inclusions like a dedicated volume scroll bar, media controls, and a customizable top plate. Though my favorite aspect of the keyboard has to be the bundled wrist rest, which is shaped like a cloud to really round out the stylings of the setup. Our hands-on review talks all about the aesthetics and features of both keyboards, too. Head below for more from $70.

Alongside the flagship keyboard, we’re tracking discounts across the rest of the lineup. The prices aren’t exactly at new all-time lows, but are dropping for the first time in months. Everything is largely at the second-best prices too, and you can get the full scoop in our hands-on review much like the wireless keyboard above.

We also just saw Logitech refresh the gaming end of its lineup. Taking an approach for more dedicated players, the new G Pro X Superlight 2 and G Pro X TKL both arrive with an esports focus that shows in their respective feature sets. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

Logitech Aurora G715 Keyboard features:

The G715 Gaming Keyboard from the Aurora Collection delivers low-key vibes with high-key performance so you can express yourself and play your way. Float away with its dreamy white design and comfy, cloud-shaped keyboard palm rest. With a tenkeyless layout and adjustable height, this is an ideal compact mechanical keyboard for gaming that gives you that good game feeling, all-day long.

