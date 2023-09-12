CORSAIR’s 1,600MB/s EX100U 1TB Portable SSD outruns the competition at $60 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR EX100U 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive down at $59.99 shipped. This model launched in late 2022 at $108 and stayed strong at that price until earlier this year in March when it started to see some some deals. The last time we featured this model it was down at $68 on Amazon and you can score one at the lowest we have tracked there. While some folks might not immediately think of CORSAIR when it comes to portable SSDs, this model delivers some notable bang for your buck, especially at a price like this. It outperforms most of the standard issue models out there from the big storage brands with an up to 1,600MB/s transfer rate speed alongside a footprint “smaller than a credit card.” It supports USB Gen2 x2 bandwidth with USB-C connectivity and delivers compatibility with PC, Mac, and consoles right out of the box. Head below for more details.

For further comparison, while we have seen Samsung’s T7 1TB model down this low for very brief stints, it is going for $79 or more right now with 500GB models at $69. It is also much slower at 1,050MB/s.

While you will find the Crucial X8 portable SSD going for the same $60 right now, it too clocks in at a slower 1,050MB/s. As of right now, your best bet for something even more affordable would be to drop the speeds down again and opt for something like the Crucial X6 that starts at $45 shipped.

CORSAIR EX100U 1TB Portable SSD features:

USB Type-C Gen2 x2 bandwidth moves large data files at up to 20Gbps.

Delivers data speeds of up to 1,600MB/sec sequential read and 1,500MB/sec sequential write speeds. Performance varies by capacity. USB 3.2 2×2 connection required for maximum rated performance.

A footprint smaller than a credit card makes it easy to take the EX100U with you, for high-performance storage on-the-go.

Easy to use right out of the box with a single connection for power and data on PC, Mac, and consoles.

The protective cap for the USB Type-C connector keeps your storage safe and secure on the go.

