Lenovo’s second-generation IdeaPad Duet 5 convertible Chromebook hits $369 (Save $130)

Best Buy is now offering the second-generation Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook for $369 shipped. Down from the usual $499 going rate, today’s offer amounts to one of the first discounts so far at $130 off. It’s a new 2023 low, and is $30 under the previous discount. Now refreshed with some added performance, Lenovo’s latest Chromebook is headlined by a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display which pairs with its hybrid, detachable keyboard design just like before. Now this time around, everything comes powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7cG2 processor, 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM – all notable improvements over the original model. Onboard Wi-Fi 6 support pairs with dual USB-C ports to round out the portable workstation. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Pairing your new Chromebook with this hub will help double down on the detachable design offered above, with the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $24 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

If your back to school or portable work setup could use a little more power under the hood, then be sure to go check out the discount we spotted this morning on Apple’s M1 MacBook Air. Marking a rare chance to save on a model that isn’t the baseline configuration, this version steps up to deliver 16GB of RAM at the best price of the year at $850.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 features:

The thin and light 13″ IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook now packs a brilliant OLED 1920 x 1080 touch screen featuring narrow bezels for true blacks and a cinematic experience, as well as four speakers for clear and resonant audio. The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. OLED display for an immersive experience.

