Google Pixel 7/Pro return to all-time lows for first time in months from $449 (Reg. $599+)

All-time lows are back on the latest Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Not letting Apple have all of the fun this week with its new iPhone 15 series, Amazon is now marking down both of Google’s smartphones. Headlining, the unlocked Pixel 7 Pro now starts at $649 shipped for the 128GB capacity. It’s down from the usual $899 price tag in order to deliver $250 in savings while matching the all-time low set just once before back on Prime Day. This is $50 under our previous mention, too. If you need extra storage, the same $250 in savings apply to both the 256GB and 512GB models. We break down all of the details in our launch coverage, as well as diving in below the fold.

Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, which comes centered around a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilties. All of that comes powered by the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

If the more flagship feature set of the Pro model above aren’t quite what you’re looking for from a daily driver, the savings today continue over to the other counterpart of Google’s latest devices. Right now, Google Pixel 7 5G starts at $449 for the 128GB capacity in several colorways. That’s down $150 from the usual $599 going rate and actually beats our previous Prime Day mention by an extra $50. The 256GB capacity is also on sale at $150 off, too.

While we’ll be seeing the new Pixel 8/Pro debut next month, today’s discounts let you score a very capable handset for less. We’re expecting some rather minimal upgrades, largely focusing on the new G3 chip, upgraded camera hardware, and some new materials.

Google Pixel 7 Pro features:

Google Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s best-of-everything phone; powered by Google Tensor G2, it’s faster, more efficient, and more secure, with the best photo and video quality yet on Pixel. The Google Pixel 7 Pro 6.7-inch Smooth Display makes everything stunning and immersive; it intelligently adjusts up to 120Hz for smoother, more responsive performance. Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 5x telephoto lens with 30x Super Res Zoom; the upgraded ultrawide lens powers Macro Focus to capture the smallest details.

