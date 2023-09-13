Iconic JBL Charge 5 falls 28% to second-lowest discount for $130 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is offering the JBL CHARGE 5 for $129.95 shipped. Down from $180, this 28% discount is the second-lowest price we have tracked and the best price of the year. Not only does it come in $10 above the current going used rate, but it also sits $10 above the all-time low from November 2022. Equipped with an optimized excursion driver, separate tweeter, and dual-JBL-bass radiators, this portable speaker offers you compact but robust audio for wherever you go. Its long-lasting battery gives you up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, with a built-in power bank that lets you charge while keeping the party going. With its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, you can carry this speaker along no matter the weather. It also sports a PartyBoost feature that lets you pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together in stereo or link even more speakers for a truly all-encompassing audio experience.

As a cheaper option, Amazon is also offering the EarFun UBOOM Bluetooth Speaker for $64, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Equipped with two 55mm drivers and passive radiators, in combination with an advanced Digital Signal Processing (DPS) algorithm that keeps unwanted noise at bay, your favorite tunes will remain crisp and clear, while also letting you feel that deep bass you love. It has two modes: an indoor mode to deliver balanced sound, and an outdoor mode that delivers louder sound and a longer battery life of up to 16 hours on a single charge. Like the speaker above, it also comes with an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, and can be paired with another UBOOM speaker for stereo-quality sound.

And if you’re looking to go even bigger and even badder, check out the JBL Boombox 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. 3-way speakers deliver higher sensitivity, sharper clarity, and lower distortion for that monstrous bass and rich audio for up to 24 hours before needing to charge.

JBL CHARGE 5 Features:

JBL Pro Sound with an optimized long excursion driver, separate tweeter and dual JBL bass radiators

Long lasting battery delivers up to 20 hours of playtime

Take the Charge with you anywhere due to its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating

PartyBoost feature allows you to pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together in stereo or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for really incredible sound

Built-in powerbank lets you charge your devices without taking a break

