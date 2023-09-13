Buy two of LEGO’s Batman Mosaic on sale for $90 each and build this Taylor Swift portrait instead

Amazon now offers the LEGO Batman Mosaic set for $89.99 shipped. Marking one of the only chances to save since launching last year, today’s offer falls from the usual $120 going rate. It amounts to $30 in savings, while also making the rare price cut even more enticing as a new all-time low. Stacking up to 4,167 pieces, this brick-built mosaic lets you assemble one out of three different designs from Gotham City. There’s of course the Caped Crusader himself, with a Batman design created by Jim Lee that comes joined by the option to assemble artwork of the Joker or Harley Quinn. Even if you’re not a Batman fan, this set can also be assembled into a mastic Taylor Swift portrait, which we’ll explore below the fold. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Reassemble Batman into Taylor Swift

Today’s discount is already as good as it gets in terms of being able to score a rare price cut on a LEGO set as cool as this 3-in-1 DC mosaic. But if the designs that are included in the box weren’t enough to make the $30 discount worth buying, then this Taylor Swift design might be. Over on Rebrickable – a website where fans can share custom instructions to rebuild existing kits – a Swiftie has turned this piece of superhero decor into a massive recreation of the world’s number one pop star.

These extra instructions are entirely free, and can be downloaded as an easy to follow PDF. My partner and I have been building this custom LEGO Taylor Swift design over the past few days after buying two of the LEGO Batman Mosaic sets just a week before today’s sale. Even after paying full price, I’d definitely recommend the experience after piecing this custom model together – and if you’re looking to do the same you can download the directions over on Rebrickable.

LEGO Batman Mosaic features:

Superhero or Super-Villain fans, we have the perfect DIY Batman poster set for you. Create one of three art portraits with this LEGO Art Jim Lee Batman Collection (31205) crafts gift set for adults. Build 1 of 3 portraits of iconic DC Comics characters: Batman, The Joker or Harley Quinn. Can’t choose? Combine LEGO wall art sets to make ultimate memorabilia pieces. Enter a realm of total relaxation and joyful focus with the included Soundtrack, which immerses you in unexpected details as you produce this canvas wall art piece.

