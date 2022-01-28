LEGO’s new 4,100-piece DC Art mosaic can be assembled into Batman, Joker, or Harley Quinn

Today, the LEGO Group is officially unveiling its new first DC Art set. Delivering an over 4,100-piece brick-built mosaic, the new Batman set portrays the Dark Knight and other iconic Gotham City characters depicted by comic artist Jim Lee. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO Batman Art set unveiled with 4,100-piece mosaic

Since debuting back in 2020, the LEGO Art lineup has been slowing down its pace and releasing less and less kits in under the theme. Today is picking up the mosaic action again, as the LEGO Group is taking to its official Facebook to show off its new Batman Art set for the first time. We last saw the Art theme travel to the far reaches of the galaxy with a Classic Space set that could be customized into your own brick-built portrait. Now, the DC universe is on tap with the latest addition to the collection.

Stacking up to 4,167 pieces, the set continues the legacy we’ve seen from previous mosaic kits from the LEGO Group. While it can be reassembled into a number of different designs, the main build is of the Dark Knight himself as portrait by legendary DC artist Jim Lee. There are a pair of other characters you can recreate with the included pieces, with both the Joker and Harley Quinn being making an appearance in the LEGO Group’s latest piece of art.

And just like past exhibitions, you can pick up more than one of the LEGO Batman Art mosaics in order to build a larger piece of decor. For the first time, there’s also an alternative build that uses only two of the kits to form a photo of Batman and Catwomen. Then there’s also a larger brick-built depecition of the Caped Crusader which will call for three of the Batman mosaics.

As of now, there’s no official release date for the set, although we do know that the LEGO Batman Art kit will enter at the same price as we’ve seen from previous mosaics. Most likely arriving in either February or March, it will sell for $119.99.

9to5Toys’ Take:

I’ve been a big fan of the LEGO Group’s Art theme, and I am definitely digging its latest addition to the collection. You can really tell that the set designer this time around really elevated the look of each mosaic, delivering a better-looking final build than we’ve seen with some of the past releases from the theme. Though as cool as the designs look, my favorite aspect has to be the added variety. The upcoming LEGO Batman Art mosaic features more alternatives to build than we’ve seen before, and that is definitely a great way to make use of the over 4,100 studs included.

