Ninja’s Mini Air Fryer just dropped 50% at Amazon in return to the $40 low

Sometimes all you need is a good quality air fryer that won’t take up the entire countertop for quick snacks, side dishes, and solo meals. And Amazon just knocked the price of the Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer down to $39.99 shipped. This regularly $80 model is now seeing a solid 50% price drop for the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer knocks this model back down to the Amazon all-time low for the first time since release in late 2022. It delivers a 2-quart capacity with enough space for a pound of fries, “10 taquitos, or 2 hot pockets.” A simple quick-set timer ensures nothing gets burned, much like the intuitive temperature dial. It comes with a nonstick cooking basket and a crisper plate – a simple, easy, and compact solution at half off. More details below.

Deals on brand name dedicated air fryers don’t pop-up quite as often as they used to, so you will want to consider the model above now if it meets your needs here. As of right now, today’s lead deal is the best price we can find on a brand name 2-quart model. But if you can make do with something even more compact, this Elite Gourmet personal model does come in on Amazon for even less right now with a $32.50 shipped price tag.

If something in the more traditional deep fryer category is what you’re after, yesterday’s price drop on Elite Gourmet’s immersion model is worth a look. This one is now at the best price in months with a $60 listing and you can get a complete breakdown of the feature set right here. Then swing by our home goods hub for even more discounts.

Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer features:

Meet the Ninja Mini Air Fryer, a fast and easy way to cook your favorite foods. Cook up to 1 lb. of French fries or 10 taquitos, using little to no oil and get even circulation of hot air around your food for crispy and golden finishes, every time. Perfect for small spaces or quick cravings this 2-qt air fryer is easy to use and easy to clean with a nonstick air fry basket & crisper tray.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!