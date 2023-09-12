Dive into your deep-fried cravings with Elite Gourmet’s immersion deep fryer for $60 (19% off)

Amazon is offering the Elite Gourmet Electric Immersion Deep Fryer for $59.99 shipped. Down from $74, this $14 discount comes in just $15 above the all-time low back in July. This deep fryer offers 1,700W of heating power, reaching up to 375 degrees Fahrenheit with a simple turn of the control knob. It comes with two 2-quart frying baskets that can dual-fry any foods you’re craving together, or a third 4-quart basket that allows you to make one larger meal. It features a 4.2 liter enamel oil tank that can be removed for cleaning, as well as an anti-odor filter inside the lid to filter out unwanted oil smells. You’ll easily be able to fry up some of your usual favorites like fries and onion rings or even try something more outside your norm like deep fried Oregon’s or Oreos – mmmm!

And after eating a meal of fried foods, maybe you want some ice cream for dessert? Amazon is offering the Elite Gourmet Old Fashioned 4-Quart Electric Ice Cream Maker for $86. With a vintage, wooden design and a 120V mixing unit so you don’t have to hand-mix until your arm is sore, you’ll be able to mix and freeze up to four quarts of creamy ice cream, gelato, frozen yogurt, sorbet, and yes – even snow cream. The dessert maker is easy to set up and use, just add your favorite ingredients to the cannister, assemble the mixer, add ice and rock salt, plug in and let it go!

And if you’re looking to get into more serious cooking, check out our recent coverage of the Anova Precision Cooker Nano 3.0. This updated 850W sous-vide machine has been upgraded to dual-band Wi-Fi ““so you can browse, cook, and monitor meals whether you’re at home or on the move.”

Elite Gourmet Electric Immersion Deep Fryer Features:

Includes 3 Baskets: 1 x 4 Qt. + 2 x 2 Qt. frying baskets allow you to fry fish and chips simultaneously. The 4.2 liter enamel oil tank easily removes for cleaning.

1700W of Heating Power: Quickly comes up to heat by setting the adjustable temperature and timer knobs to desired settings.

Anti-Odor Filter: Included inside the removable stainless steel lid filters out unwanted oil smells and is removable for easy cleaning.

Immersible Heating Element: with power and ready indicator lights is easily removable for hand washing. Temperature Control Knob up to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and Timer Knob for the ultimate control while deep frying.

Stainless Steel Body and lid with cool touch side handles and lid handle, See through viewing window, fully detachable magnetic 120V power cord, non-skid rubber feet, safety switch and reset button.

