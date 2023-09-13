Razor’s Icon electric scooter offers a blast from the past at second-lowest discount for $398

Amazon is offering the Razor Icon Electric Scooter for $398 shipped. Down from $495, this 20% discount is the second lowest price that we have tracked. For most of the year prices for this scooter have stayed above $490, making this markdown a rare occurrence. It even comes in just $9 above the all-time low back at the end of spring. This electric scooter is a rebirth of the iconic look from the push scooters of the early 2000s – now motorized for kids and those who are still kids at heart! Equipped with a 300W motor and a 36.5V lithium-ion battery, this scooter can reach up to 18 MPH with a range of up to 18 miles on a single charge. It features the same foldable design as the classic push scooters, making it portable and easy to store when you’ve reached your destination. With its dual braking system – an electronic thumb-activated paddle as well as the rear fender brake – you’re scoring some timely stopping power.

If you’re looking for something with a little more commuting power that still falls within an affordable range, Amazon is currently offering the NIU KQi3 MAX Electric Scooter for $799. It comes equipped with a 450W motor and a 608.4Wh lithium-ion battery, allowing this scooter to reach top speeds of 23.6 MPH with a range of up to 40 miles, while also being able to handle up to a 25% incline. It features self-healing tires that are able to seal themselves if and when punctured, giving you a more worry-free ride. It also features an array of smart capabilities through the NIU app or the LED display, such as allowing you to lock your scooter, check your riding statistics, and even customize your speed and cruise control functions.

Razor Icon Electric Scooter Features:

Inspired by Razor’s classic A kick scooter, the one that started the scooter phenomenon more than 20 years ago, the Razor Icon takes that experience and electrifies it!! The design embodies the early 2000s aesthetic by pairing polished aluminum with black or a choice of bright red, vivid pink or deep blue accent color. This adult electric scooter offers enhanced e-mobility and at a total weight of 26.5lb (12 kg), it’s easy to take it on the go (local laws apply) or quickly fold for storage at home, in the office, or in your car. Thanks to a strong 300-watt motor, the Razor Icon can reach speeds up to 18 mph (29 km/h) in the Sport mode. The dual braking system – electronic, thumb-activated paddle as well as a rear fender brake – also ensures quick and assured stopping power.

