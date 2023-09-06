Segway Ninebot electric kickscooters see up to 49% off on select models starting from $299

Been looking for a way to upgrade your commute? Well, Segway Ninebot electric kickscooters are seeing massive discounts for multiple models. With discounts ranging from 21% to 49%, you’ll receive up to $500 in savings on these reliable kickscooters, like the Segway Ninebot ES2 currently being offered by Amazon for $299 shipped. Down from its usual $589, this discount saves you a total of $290 and marks the return to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. With a 350W motor, this kickscooter offers you a 15.5-mile range on a single charge with a top speed of 15 MPH. If you’re looking for a kickscooter with far more mileage and far more speed, read below for more.

Segway Ninebot Discounts:

If you’re more of an e-bike person, check out our coverage of the brand new Scorpion X2 from Juiced Bikes. This second-generation version of the HyperScorpion packs a 1,000W RetroBlade motor into a moped-style design that enables up to 28 MPH top speeds, as well as over 55 miles of range. You can read more about it here.

Segway Ninebot ES2 Features:

15.5 miles Range

15.5 mph Top Speed

10% Hill Grade

Front and Rear Shock Absorption

Electric Brake + Mechanical Brake

8″(F)/7.5″(R) Large Solid Non-Pneumatic Tires

