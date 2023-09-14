Save $200 on Amazon’s 65-inch Omni HDR Smart TV for today only at $560 shipped

Today only, as part of its deals of the day, Amazon is offering its 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $559.99 shipped. Regularly $760, this is $200 off and the lowest price we can find. It also comes in at $40 under the current sale price on the updated QLED model and, just for further comparison, well below the ongoing all-time lows on the Hisense 2023 model 144Hz mini-LED Google Smart TVs. A notable chance to bring home a sizable 4K TV that delivers direct access to all of your favorite streaming services, it also features Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus joined by hands-free control via built-in Alexa. This model also carries three HDMI inputs (one with eARC audio passthrough) alongside today’s more than reasonable price tag. Head below for more.

If you’re just after a smaller model for the kitchen or office, the newer 2-Series variants that are still on sale at 35% off are worth a look. They don’t have all of the bells and whistles, but starting from just $130 shipped (currently sitting at all-time lows), they are an affordable way to land an extra smart TV for smaller spaces.

Elsewhere in home theater deals, we spotted a collection of Bose smart sound bar and audio systems today starting from $219 shipped with up to $200 in savings attached.

As for actual displays, you’ll also want to take a closer look at the aforementioned Hisense 2023 model 144Hz mini-LED Google Smart TVs with deals starting from $448 as well as some of the best prices of the year on the unique Samsung Frame models at up to $400 off right here.

Amazon Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV features:

Cinematic 4K entertainment – Get true-to-life picture quality and rich, brilliant colors with support for 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, and control the TV hands-free with Alexa.

HDR like you’ve never seen – Dolby Vision brings spectacular color, contrast, clarity, and brightness to your screen.

Hands-free TV with Alexa – With built-in microphones, just ask to turn on the TV, and find, launch, and control content, so you can put down the remote.

Watch what you want – Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

All your entertainment in one place – Watch live and free TV, play video games, and stream music.

