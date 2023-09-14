Amazon’s new Echo Pop Alexa speaker on sale for one of the first times at $23 (Reg. $40)

Amazon now offers the Echo Pop Alexa Speaker for $22.99 Prime shipped. Delivery is free in orders over $25. Available in one of four colors and now down from the usual $40 price tag, this discount marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date. It’s an extra $2 below our previous mention, and clocks in at within $5 of the low from Prime Day. Amazon just launched its new Echo Pop Smart Speaker with a new take on what Alexa speakers can look like. Mixing up the spherical designs that we’ve seen leveraged for the past several years, the new form-factor is made out of recycled materials. It’ll still summon Alexa just like every other smart speaker in Amazon’s stable, with the usual smart home and music streaming services onboard, too. Our launch coverage fully breaks down what to expect.

Echo Pop now arrives as the brand’s most affordable Alexa speaker. It’s the only model on sale today from the company, letting turn that already more compelling MSRP into a purchase that’s an even better value with today’s discounted price point. So if you’re looking for your very first Alexa speaker, or want to bring the assistant to another room, this discount has you covered with a solution that won’t break the bank.

If you need some new gear to control with Alexa, we have a collection of discounts this week in our smart home guide. Ranging from typical smart plugs that now sport Matter integration to more colorful lighting kits and even some festive options, our deals hub is packed with the best prices around for your Alexa setup.

Echo Pop features:

This compact smart speaker with Alexa features full sound that’s great for bedrooms and small spaces. Small enough to blend in and mighty enough to stand out. Ask Alexa to play music, audiobooks, and podcasts from your favorite providers like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Sirius XM and more. Connect via Bluetooth to stream throughout your space. Easily control compatible smart home devices like smart plugs or smart lights with your voice or the Alexa App.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!