Google’s latest Nest Thermostat now works with Matter at $105 on Amazon (Reg. $130)

Amazon is now offering the latest Google Nest Thermostat for $104.99 shipped. Down from the usual $130 going rate, today’s offer lands as the third-best price cut of the year at 20% off. It’s within $15 of the 2023 low from back on Prime Day, and the lowest since. Perfect to help keep your home a consistent temperature as unpredictable fall temperatures begin rolling in, Google Nest Thermostat sports a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. On top of leveraging Assistant, it can also be tied into schedules and automations, too. It also has some new tricks up its sleeve thanks to Matter support, bringing HomeKit into the mix alongside a wider array of compatible systems than before. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those who need an even more capable Assistant-enabled climate control system can score the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $199.99. This is down from $249 and delivering the first chance to save this year at $52 off. This is $2 under our previous mention and landing at the second-best price. Delivering much of the automated climate control features as the lead deal, this model steps up to a more aesthetically-pleasing form-factor with touchscreen at the center of the design that combines with Assistant and smartphone control to deliver an energy-saving package for your smart home.

If you’re looking for something a bit more fun out of a smart home upgrade, we have a batch of notable discounts now live in our guide. Ranging from typical smart plugs that now sport Matter integration to more colorful lighting kits and even some festive options, our deals hub is packed with the best prices around for your Assistant setup and more.

Google Nest Thermostat features:

The Nest Thermostat is designed to work without a C wire in most homes, but for some systems, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems, you’ll need a C wire or other compatible power accessory. Nest Thermostat turns itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home. Programmable thermostat that lets you create an energy efficient schedule in the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!