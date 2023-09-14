Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch hits $173 low (Save $128), plus Wellness Edition at $192

Amazon currently offers the Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Touchscreen Smartwatch for $173.48 shipped. Down from $299, you’re now looking at $126 in savings to go alongside the best since in months. We last saw it drop down to $149 back in April, with today’s offer amounting to the third-best discount of the year. The most recent Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch arrives as the brand’s latest addition to its fitness family and comes powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip to run the Wear OS experience. One of the bigger adjustments this time around is drastically improved battery life than its predecessor, with stainless steel case and always-on 1.2-inch touchscreen display surrounding the package. Get a better idea of what to expect from the exercise tracking experience in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

Also getting in on the savings today, Amazon is now offering another take on the smart wearable form-factor. The Fossil Gen 6 44mm Wellness Edition Smartwatch normally retails for the same $299 as the featured model, but is now sitting at $192.64 thanks to a $106 price tag. This is one of the best markdowns to date, and lands as the lowest price since June. Powered by the latest Wear OS much the same, this wearable sports a Qualcomm 4100+ chipset to improve performance over previous-generation offerings.

Aside from your typical notifcations that show up on the wrist-mounted, circular display, there’s also the added health features that give this model the Wellness Edition naming scheme. It can track everything from your typical activity goals, steps, and sleep to heart rate, cardio, SpO2, and more – all of which is viewable on the brighter always-on display. We break down what to expect in our hands-on review.

If you’re in the Samsung ecosystem and want something a little more fine tuned for that experience, we’re also tracking a notable discount on Galaxy Watch 5 Pro/Bespoke wearables. These deliver better performance than the newer Watch 6 series, and are now on sale from $380.

Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Smartwatches with Wear OS by Google are compatible with phones running the latest version of Android or iOS. The newest Qualcomm 4100plus chipset brings a 30% enhanced performance. Improved power, more reliable connection and up to 4x range with Bluetooth 5. Automatically tracks activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio, and SpO2 (blood oxygen). Activity modes with GPS keep you on track with your distance and path. Advanced sensors provide the data to power all your health and fitness tracker apps.

