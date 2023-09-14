Kingston’s speedy 2,000MB/s XS2000 1TB portable SSD just hit the $68 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering some notable price drops on the Kingston XS2000 Portable Solid-State Drive headlined by the 1TB model at $67.99 shipped. Originally $160, it started 2023 at $100 before dropping to $80 back in the spring. Today’s offer is just a few bucks over the price of the 500GB model, well below our $92 mention in May, and now delivering a new Amazon all-time low. The 2TB is also down at $140 shipped directly from Amazon right now, which comes within a few bucks of the all-time low. While we have seen lower-priced 1TB models this year, today’s deal is easily one of the best we have ever tracked for a portable SSD that can hit speeds up to 2,000MB/s. The XS2000 also features USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support alongside USB-C connectivity in a pocket-sized form-factor that also ships with a protective rubber sleeve. More details below.

For further comparison, today’s lead deal is a couple bucks under the price of a 500GB Samsung T7 that runs at 1,050MB/s. But if you don’t mind dropping down to a 1,600MB/s model, yesterday’s price drop on CORSAIR’s EX100U 1TB Portable SSD is worth a closer look while it’s on sale for $60 shipped via Amazon, a new all-time low there.

Even faster than that you say? Scope out our hands-on review of the solid metal 2,800MB/s OWC Envoy PRO portable SSD. This is one of the best builds I have tested out, with solid and speedy performance in tow. But it will certainly cost you more than any of the models mentioned above.

The rest of our ongoing storage deals can be found right here.

Kingston XS2000 1TB Portable SSD features:

Industry-leading read/write speeds up to 2,000MB/s. Requires compatible devices to reach USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 USB-C Performance.

Capacities up to 4TB to support high resolution images, 8K videos, and large documents.

Pocket-sized Portability

Tested to be water resistant, dust resistant and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve.

