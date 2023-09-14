Kingston’s speedy 2,000MB/s XS2000 1TB portable SSD just hit the $68 Amazon low

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesKingston
Reg. $80+ $68
Kingston XS2000 500GB Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive

Amazon is now offering some notable price drops on the Kingston XS2000 Portable Solid-State Drive headlined by the 1TB model at $67.99 shipped. Originally $160, it started 2023 at $100 before dropping to $80 back in the spring. Today’s offer is just a few bucks over the price of the 500GB model, well below our $92 mention in May, and now delivering a new Amazon all-time low. The 2TB is also down at $140 shipped directly from Amazon right now, which comes within a few bucks of the all-time low. While we have seen lower-priced 1TB models this year, today’s deal is easily one of the best we have ever tracked for a portable SSD that can hit speeds up to 2,000MB/s. The XS2000 also features USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support alongside USB-C connectivity in a pocket-sized form-factor that also ships with a protective rubber sleeve. More details below.

For further comparison, today’s lead deal is a couple bucks under the price of a 500GB Samsung T7 that runs at 1,050MB/s. But if you don’t mind dropping down to a 1,600MB/s model, yesterday’s price drop on CORSAIR’s EX100U 1TB Portable SSD is worth a closer look while it’s on sale for $60 shipped via Amazon, a new all-time low there. 

Even faster than that you say? Scope out our hands-on review of the solid metal 2,800MB/s OWC Envoy PRO portable SSD. This is one of the best builds I have tested out, with solid and speedy performance in tow. But it will certainly cost you more than any of the models mentioned above. 

The rest of our ongoing storage deals can be found right here

Kingston XS2000 1TB Portable SSD features:

  • Industry-leading read/write speeds up to 2,000MB/s. Requires compatible devices to reach USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 USB-C Performance.
  • Capacities up to 4TB to support high resolution images, 8K videos, and large documents.
  • Pocket-sized Portability
  • Tested to be water resistant, dust resistant and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Kingston

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Philips Hue Gradient Signe Floor Lamp has never sold fo...
Customize all eight buttons on CORSAIR’s Dark Cor...
Schwinn Voyager e-bike cruises into new all-time low fo...
Take 35% off Sun Joe’s SPX1050 electric pressure wash...
Aventon’s top-class Level.2 commuter e-bike now $250 ...
UAG’s new ultraprotective and Kevlar woven military-s...
Apple’s official MagSafe charger drops to $27 ahead o...
Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity QHD Curved Monitor falls to ...
Load more...
Show More Comments