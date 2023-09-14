Nomad clears out signature iPhone 14 leather cases from $25 (Reg. $50+), more from $20

If you don’t plan on upgrading to Apple’s iPhone 15 anytime soon, Nomad is helping you refresh the feel of your existing handset with a sale on its iPhone 14 case collection. An easy highlight from the sale is delivering some rare chances to save on an assortment of iPhone 14 leather cases. Ranging from its standard leather covers which we’ve raved about in the past to more protective folio-style covers, all four handsets in Apple’s lineup are getting in on the savings. Everything starts from $20, and we’ll break it down below the fold.

In the newest sale from Nomad, you’ll have a choice between the signature Horween designs that made the company famous in the first place as well as its newer and more affordable leather which we found to still be worth the price in our hands-on review from last fall. Pricing does vary based on which style of leather you go for, as well as which colorway catches your eye. But in any case, you’re saving at least 15%. Here’s a look at the three different styles on tap today:

iPhone 14 Pro Max leather cases from $40

iPhone 14 Pro leather cases from $42

iPhone 14 Plus leather cases from $25

iPhone 14 leather cases from $25

The rest of the Nomad sale starts from $20, too. Of course, Nomad did just announce its new iPhone 15 cases. Earlier in the week, we broke down what to expect from the new collection if you’re after some new leather stylings for your upcoming handset.

Modern Leather iPhone 14 Case features:

Modern Leather Case stylishly elevates the look and feel of your iPhone while offering rugged protection. Built with full grain, sustainably sourced leather, Modern Leather Case will patina with time to develop a finish unique to you.

