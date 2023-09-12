Nomad fills in for Apple with new leather iPhone 15 cases, plus refreshed Sport and Rugged covers

Apple may be dropping leather from its official case lineup, but it’s not like it matters when Nomad makes our favorite leather iPhone cases. Launching not just some new leather offerings, the company is out with a total of four refreshed styles for Apple’s new handset. Including a pair of leather styles, the Nomad iPhone 15 cases now include a pair of rugged offerings too.

Nomad launches new iPhone 15 cases

Joining all of the other new iPhone 15 cases that are launching today, Nomad is back with the latest renditions of our favorite leather cover. Not all too much is changing this time around, either. There’s still the same choice between Nomad’s signature Horween Leather, as well as the standard leather. There’s 10-foot drop protection, as well as MagSafe charging and dual lanyard attachment points. Each of the cases comes in one of four different colors, including Black, Brown, and Natural, but also now a new English Tan version of the brand’s usual Horween leather construction.

Each one of them sells for $49.95 or more, and we’ve broken down the listings below. You can also learn more in our review of the iPhone 14 series models from last year.

Modern Leather Folio joins Nomad’s iPhone 15 lineup

Next up is the Modern Leather Folio, which carries over the leather build to a wallet-style case. This one only comes in one of two colors as well as the same choice between the Horween and standard leather materials, and this is largely the same as last year’s. Its wallet cover can hold three cards with room for some cash, as well.

Pricing starts at $59.95 for the standard leather design, while the Horween build steps up to $79.95. We’ve also previously reviewed the iPhone 13 model, which should give you a better idea of what to expect.

The new iPhone 15 series cases from Nomad are also getting in on the nonleather designs, with the brand’s more recent Sport Case debuting today. It has the same premium plastic build as before, with a refreshed color lineup now being headlined by a vibrant Super Blue. Pricing clocks in at $50 for each style of Apple’s latest handset.

And if you need a little extra protection, the Nomad Rugged Case is now in its second generation with new iPhone 15 styles. It has a lightweight build that steps up the drop protection compared to the standard Sport case, now featuring a polycarbonate frame with PET backplate and TPU bumpers – all of which provide 15-foot drop protection. There’s also MagSafe support and three different colors of Black, Ultra Orange, and a new Atlantic Blue – all of which sell for $60.

Shop all of the new Nomad iPhone 15 cases right here.

