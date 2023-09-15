Boost your existing Apple Watch with this official USB-C Fast Charger at $22

Woot is now offering Apple’s official Apple Watch USB-C Fast Charger for $21.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying in any other case. Down from the usual $29 going rate, today’s offer is now landing as the second-best offer of the year. It’s the first discount since July, and comes within $2 of that mid-summer price cut. If you’re not going to be upgrading to the new Series 9 but still want to feel like you have a new wearable on your wrist, upgrading its charging speeds is definitely an option. Apple’s latest Watch adapter brings with it fast charging support for refueling your device 33% faster than the typical cord. That translates to an 80% charge in just 45 minutes, with the usual magnetic puck on one end and a USB-C cable on the other. You can catch up on the feature right here, but then head below for more.

But let’s say you’re actually keen on upgrading to the new release from Apple? It’s probably a good idea to save, even if it’s just a little bit of cash. Luckily, Amazon has your back with the very first price cut on the new Apple Watch Series 9 at $390.

If you’re not sold on the new Series 9 wearable, last year’s model is an even better value. Right now, you can score the second-best prices to date on Apple Watch Series 8. With several configurations on sale, pricing starts from $310 and delivers as much as $89 in savings on much of the same smartwatch experience.

Apple Watch USB-C Fast Charger features:

Make charging your Apple Watch utterly effortless. And now, it charges up to 33% faster when paired with Apple Watch Series 7, so you can reach 80% charge in about 45 minutes (Other models will have regular charge times). Simply hold the connector near the back of the watch, where magnets cause it to snap into place automatically. It’s a completely sealed system free of exposed contacts. And it’s very forgiving, requiring no precise alignment.

