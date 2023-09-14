If you’re going to buy Apple Watch Series 9 anyway, you might as well save with first discount to $390

Apple Watch Series 9 was just revealed earlier in the week, and now the first chance to save some actual cash is live. Now live courtesy of Amazon, you can score the Apple Watch Series 9 41mm GPS with fabric sport loop band for $389.99 shipped. It’s the only style included in the savings, but we’re likely to see more begin going live here soon, too. While this is only $9 off the usual $399 price tag, this is an actual chance to save cash. The only other real promotion out there is the 3% you get back from an Apple Card, and that would only save you $12 – and you can still get the extra cash back from whatever credit card you do have on top of the cash savings. So if you’re going to buy an Apple Watch anyway, now’s a chance to save. Head below for the full report.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

Today’s discount is a pre-order, with shipping slated for next Friday, September 22.

If you’re not sold on the new Series 9 wearable, last year’s model is an even better value. Right now, you can score the second-best prices to date on Apple Watch Series 8. With several configurations on sale, pricing starts from $310 and delivers as much as $89 in savings on much of the same smartwatch experience.

Apple Watch Series 9 features:

An aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 paired with the latest Sport Loop is carbon neutral. Learn more about Apple’s commitment to the environment at apple.com/2030. Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.

