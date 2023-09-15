Goal Zero’s Yeti 6000x power station comes with two 300W solar panels at $2,450 off

Amazon is offering the Goal Zero Yeti 6000X and 2 Ranger 300 Briefcase Solar Panels for $5,084.69 shipped. Down from $7,535, this particular package comes in $1,090 under our previous mention back in May. Today’s deal is a 33% discount that marks a new all-time low. Whether you’re looking for an off-grid power solution or just something to keep on hand as a backup if the lights go out, this station is a great choice. Boasting a truly impressive 6,071Wh capacity, this power station’s versatile ports will ensure everything you need to stay running remains running. The station itself is able to fully charge in 12 hours via a wall outlet and between 18-36 hours via the two Ranger 300 Briefcase Solar Panels that provide a combined 600W of solar power. For outputs, you’ll have two 120V AC ports able to support a combined load of 2,000W, and able to peak at 3,500W; a fast-charging 60W USB-C port, three USB-A ports, a regulated 12V port, and a bonus 12V car charger.

If you’re looking for a power station that has a high capacity for a significantly more affordable price, Amazon is offering the Anker SOLIX F1200 Portable Power Station for $2,000. With a 1,229Wh capacity and 1,500W output, this portable power station is an ideal solution to power all your essential devices while traveling or off-grid. Equipped with LiFePO4 batteries and a smart temperature control system that monitors temperatures up to 100 times per second, this power station has a 10-year lifespan of continuous use. You can combine the three included solar panels to reach an 80% charge in just 3.6 hours, even on cloudy days. It also features 13 ports for all your needs: 6 AC ports, 4 USB-A ports, 2 USB-C ports, and a car outlet.

And if you’re still thinking that the above two models are still too much, and you want a power station that’s a little more personable for a much lower price, check out the ALLPOWERS Beige R600 Solar Generator with SP033 solar panel. Built around LiFePO4 battery cells with a 299Wh capacity and a 600W output, this power station is able to power up to eight essential devices simultaneously with a stable 110V. With its two ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, one cigarette lighter, and one wireless charger, this device will be able to meet all your needs while you’re on the road or out in the wilds.

Yeti 6000X and 2 Ranger 300 Briefcase Solar Panels Features:

Goal Zero is the portable-power-station leader for a reason. We harness clean, renewable energy that can power your home in an outage and equip you with the ability to charge your phone and laptop off grid. The Yeti 6000X with 2 Ranger 300 Briefcase flexible solar panels is a solar-power generator that has your back when the power goes out and you’re left in the dark. The included 30-foot extension cable and solar combiner set you up for success when you’re combining your solar-panel kit. The Yeti 6000X solar-powered generator weighs 106 lbs. and measures 15.3″ x 10.1″ x 17″. It features a lithium-ion battery at its core. The Ranger 300 weighs 39 lbs. and measures 30.6″ x 26.3″ x 3.8″ folded and 30.6″ x 105.9″ x 0.9″ unfolded. With the 30-foot extension cable and solar combiner, which is a 4x high-power-port to high-power-port combiner, you can set up your solar kit in a way that works best for you.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!