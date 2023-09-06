ALLPOWERS’ Beige R600 power station with 200W solar panel sees first discount for $399

Amazon is offering the ALLPOWERS BEIGE R600 Solar Generator with SP033 solar panel for $399 shipped, after clipping the on-page $100 off coupon. This 20% discount is the first we’ve tracked and sets the bar for the current lowest markdown. Built around LiFePO4 battery cells with a 299Wh capacity and a 600W output, this power station is able to power up to eight essential devices simultaneously with a stable 110V. With its two ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, one cigarette lighter, and one wireless charger, this device will be able to meet all your needs while you’re on the road or out in the wilds. It fully charges within one hour via a wall outlet, or can be charged with the included 200W solar panel or by means of your car’s cigarette lighter which takes several hours longer.

If you were hoping to save a little more money on your power station needs, Amazon offers the same solar generator with the smaller SP027 100W solar panel for $299. This combination comes in $20 cheaper than our previous mention back at the start of August, and features up to 22% more efficiency, while also remaining 1/3 lighter than a panel of solar silicon.

If you are looking for the behemoths of power stations, look no further than the ALLPOWERS R4000 Portable Home Battery. This power station boasts an impressive 3,600Wh, and even offers an expandable capacity up to 21,600Wh by linking up to five R4000s together. Read more about it here.

ALLPOWERS BEIGE R600 Solar Generator Features:

ALLPOWERS R600 portable power station can power 8 essential devices simultaneously with stable 110V voltage. 2 AC, 2 USB-A, 2 USB-C, 1 Cigarette lighter, 1 Wireless Charger meet all your needs. With durable LiFePO4 battery cells and more capacity of 299wh, R600 can be used and recharged more than 3500 times. Eco mode can shut down R600 at a fixed time, and BMS can optimize the internal current cycle, making R600 regular use up to 10 years.

