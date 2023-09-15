HYPER offers 30% off MagSafe stands and USB-C gear from $28 for iPhone 15 pre-order day

In celebration of iPhone 15 pre-order day, HYPER is now offering up to 30% off a range of power and charging solutions. Featuring both MagSafe and USB-C gear, the deals start from $28 with free shipping in orders over $40. One notable offer has the HyperJuice 4-in-1 Wireless MagSafe Charger on sale for $114 shipped. For comparison’s sake, it is available on Amazon for $148 and is currently fetching a bloated $200 at B&H. Today’s deal is the second-best price of the year as well. You’re looking at a double-hinged stand that folds down for easy transportation if needed while providing four built-in charging stations for your entire Apple kit and then some. You’ll find a 7.5W MagSafe pad for your iPhone 12, 13, 14, or 15 series device, a dedicated Apple Watch charging perch, and along the base, there are a pair of wireless Qi chargers for AirPods or an additional handset. Head over to our review or down below for more details and additional HYPER iPhone 15 pre-order deals.

Ranging from 140W USB-C wall chargers to power banks, SSD enclosures, and full-on bundles combining its charging gear with its Apple Find My backpack (check out our video review here), the HYPER iPhone 15 pre-order deals are now in full swing. Pricing starts from $28 and you’ll find everything neatly organized for you on this landing page.

Elsewhere in iPhone 15-ready power deals, we are now tracking some solid offers on Anker’s MagGo MagSafe power bank. Snapping right on to the back of your new device (as well series 12, 13, and 14 models), you’ll find various colorways at 35% off the going rate to deliver the best price we have tracked since release. Get a closer look at this offer here alongside some deals on Anker’s new Nano accessories as well.

HYPER HyperJuice 4-in-1 Wireless MagSafe Charger features:

Perfect for your desktop or for travel, the MagSafe compatible HyperJuice 4-in-1 Wireless Charger charges an iPhone 14/13/12, an Apple Watch, AirPods, and an additional mobile device simultaneously. It provides 7.5W of power for iPhones and 3W of power to an Apple Watch, AirPods, or additional phone. It features an adjustable tilt for perfect viewing angles whether you’re FaceTiming or watching videos, and its foldable design makes it the perfect travel charger. Power it with USB-C or the included DC charger.

