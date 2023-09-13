Anker’s new Nano iPhone 15 accessories on sale: USB-C power banks, chargers, more from $11

Last month saw Anker debut a new lineup of chargers for iPhone 15, and now everything’s on sale following yesterday’s Apple keynote. Courtesy of the official Anker storefront on Amazon, you can now save on five different USB-C accessories for your upcoming handset. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. A favorite has the first chance to save on the new Anker Nano 10,000mAh Power Bank landing at $42.49 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Down from $50, this over $7 discount is a new all-time low. It comes in a pair of styles and stands out from other models on the market thanks to an integrated 30W USB-C cable that’s perfect for iPhone 15. It also has a USB-C and USB-A slot on the side to take advantage of its 10,000mAh battery. Head below for more.

Anker’s new Nano chargers on sale

Then make sure to go check out Anker’s new releases from IFA last week. The brand is back in a big way thanks to a fall collection of gear including its latest iPhone 15 accessories from the MagGo lineup. These adopt Qi2 in order to deliver some fresh new form-factors, which just made a debut to go alongside the discounted Nano chargers above. Go check it all out in our launch coverage.

Anker Nano 10,000mAh Power Bank features:

Experience hassle-free power on the go with the built-in USB-C cable, providing seamless charging in a compact form factor measuring 4.09 × 2.06 × 1.02 inches. Embrace rapid charging and recharging with the 30W two-way fast charging cable. Seamlessly recharge the power bank to 50% in just 45 minutes and charge your iPhone 14 to 50% within 30 minutes. Stay powered up wherever you go with our eco-friendly 10,000mAh power bank.

