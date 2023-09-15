Anker’s MagGo MagSafe power bank is now even more affordable at $21 low (Save 35%)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new 321 MagGo PowerCore Magnetic 5K for $21.24 after clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $32, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings alongside a new all-time low. We’ve seen it go as low as $22 in the past, and now this markdown is stepping in to offer the best value yet. Our launch coverage breaks down everything you need to know about this more affordable iPhone 15 MagSafe companion, but we detail its features below the fold, too.

Centered around a 5,000mAh battery, the new Anker MagSafe power bank works with iPhone 15, as well as the older 14, 13, and 12 series devices. While only the black style is getting in on the savings, unlike its more colorful counterparts, the battery will snap onto the back of your device while delivering the same 7.5W speeds as Apple’s in-house model. It can also double as a typical MagSafe charger when plugged in, refueling not only your device but the internal battery itself at once from the 20W USB-C port.

If you’re looking for some new wired chargers to put the USB-C port on your upcoming iPhone 15 to work, we’re also tracking some of the first chances to save on Anker’s new Nano accessories. These clock in across several different form-factors, including power banks, wall chargers, and more – but all of them start from $11 and sport USB-C as the star of the show.

Anker MagGo PowerCore Magnetic 5K features:

Measuring just 3.7 × 2.5 × 0.59 inches, this power bank easily fits in your pocket or bag, making it the perfect travel companion to keep your iPhone charged on the go. With a powerful 5,000mAh battery, it provides up to 19 hours of extended video playtime for your iPhone 14 Pro Max. Equipped with Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) sensors that monitor temperatures up to 7,200 times per hour for a safer charge.

