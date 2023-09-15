Save $38 on Marey’s 4 gallon 120V electric mini tank water heater at all-time low for $162

Amazon is offering the Marey 4 Gallon 120V Electric Mini Tank Water Heater for $161.99 shipped. Normally sitting somewhere between $170 and its original $200, this $38 discount is a new all-time low. Able to store four gallons of water, this mini water heater is a perfect under-the-sink solution when your water keeps running cold. With a 150 PSI max, and a heat range of 77 degrees to 171 degrees Fahrenheit, this mini water heater provides on-demand hot water with a quick setting of its knob and a flick of your faucet’s handle. Installation is simple, just plumb the heater into the waterline at your sink’s location, and you’re good to go.

And maybe you run a business like a salon, and you need far more hot water than washing your hands calls for? Well, Amazon is also offering the Marey Eco 220V Electric Tankless Water Heater for $161. With a compact size designed to be installed almost anywhere, this 220V tankless water heater is able to provide endless hot water as a single point of use, making it perfect for positions directly under your sink. It measures 11-inches by 11-inches by 5-inches, and offers an 8.5-gallon-per-minute flow rate that only heats water when its needed, saving you on energy costs.

And for those of you who desire more hot water throughout your home, but aren’t yet ready to throw out that large overbearing standard water heater, check out the EcoSmart 7.2kW Electric Water Heater Booster. This 240V water heater is designed to work with a tank to provide a boost in hot water, increasing efficiency and performance by 45%, while also saving you on spatial needs and water heating costs.

Marey 4 Gallon 120V Electric Mini Tank Water Heater

Hot water on demand. 150 PSI Maximim Water Pressure. UL listed Temperature & Pressure relief valve included

Under the sink hot water solution with a state of the art design, this unit stores 4 gallons of water

Easy installation: Simply plumb into the waterline at the sink location.

Enhanced safety mechanisms: Thermostat Control allows adjustment of water temperature. Overheating protection device.

Comes with knob controls for temperature settings. Selectable temperature range between 77°F to 171°F

