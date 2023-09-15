Sun Joe’s 48V 21-inch 7-position cordless lawn mower hits second-lowest $230 (Reg. $380)

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 48V 21-inch 7-Position Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower for $229.58 shipped. Down from its regular $380, this 40% discount is the second-lowest price we have tracked. It comes in $106 under our previous mention, saving you a total of $150. Equipped with a 900W brushless motor and two 24V 4.0 Ah lithium-ion batteries that give you up to 25 minutes of runtime on a single charge, this mower is your opportunity to finally do away with all the fumes and noise of standard gas-powered mowers. It can mow a path 20-inches wide in one pass, and you can customize the cutting height with the 7-position height-adjustment ranging from 1.2-inches to 3.5-inches. It also comes with a 13.2-gallon grass bag for clippings – or you can choose the mulch plug to provide nutrient-rich mulch for your flowerbeds. The included dual-port charger can have your mower back up and running in under two hours.

And after you’re done mowing your lawn, maybe your flowerbeds need some de-weeding or your garden needs cultivating? Well, Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 24V Cordless Telescoping Cultivator/Weeder for $82. Equipped with a 250W motor and 2.0Ah lithium-ion battery, this cordless cultivator/weeder provides you with up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge. Its 6-inch single-wheel design with 10 durable steel tines, along with its minor 4.5-pound weight, makes it an ideal tool for cultivating in tight spaces and weeding between plants with neither pain nor strain holding you back.

And with your greenery trimmed up, have you considered cleaning up those walkways? Check out our past coverage of the Sun Joe SPX3501 Brushless Induction Electric Pressure Washer. It features an adjustable detergent dial that lets you add just the right amount of soap from the onboard 40.6 fluid-ounce detergent tank. With five interchangeable spray tips, you can choose between zero degrees, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, and soap.

48V 21-inch 7-Position Brushless Cordless Mower Features:

[POWERFUL]: 1100-watt brushless input and 900 W brushless output motor runs cooler and lasts longer than traditional brush motors

[LIGHTWEIGHT]: Lightweight at under 54 lbs with easy-glide wheels for maximum mobility in the yard + garden

[MOWING WIDTH]: 20-inch mowing width

[HEIGHT-ADJUSTMENT]: 7-position manual height-adjustment lever: 1.2-inch to 3.5-inches

[COLLECTION BAG]: 13.2 gallon grass collection bag prevents littering your lawn with clippings

[IONMAX 24-VOLT SYSTEM]: Includes 2 x 4.0 Ah lithium-ion battery for up to 25 of rechargeable runtime

