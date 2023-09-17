Crucial’s new 2,100MB/s X9/X10 Pro portable SSDs now start from $70 (Matching lows)

We are now tracking the new Crucial portable SSDs that launched in late July back down at the Amazon all-time lows for the first time. First up, you can score the Crucial X10 Pro 1TB model at $107.99, the 2TB for $152.99, and the 4TB down at $260.99, each of which with free shipping. Regularly $120, $170, and $290 respectively, you’re looking at the lowest price we can find. All of these offers are matching the previous all-time lows we have only tracked once before and undercut the launch deals we tracked in August. Clocking in at up to 2,100MB/s, the Crucial X10 Pro is double the speed of the standard issue portable SSDs from SanDisk, Samsung, and WD. They work with Windows, Mac, Android, iPad, PC, Linux, PlayStation, and Xbox gaming consoles via the included USB-C cable (you will need to provide your own add-on adapter for USB-A devices). This model is also IP55 water- and dust-resistant as well as drop-proof to 7.5 feet with an anodized aluminum shell and a rubberized soft-touch base. Get a closer look here and head below for deals on the new X9 Pro models.

The Crucial X9 Pro lineup of portable SSDs released alongside the X10 detailed above with 1,050MB/s speeds on par with the most popular models out there and lower prices. They too are now back down at the lowest we have tracked via Amazon:

If you prefer to stick with the big name storage brands, Samsung’s latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 T7 Shield portable SSD is now on sale in two colorways. Regularly closer to $100, if not more, you can land one at $72 shipped by way of an on-page Amazon coupon that might not stick around for much longer. Get a closer look right here.

Crucial X10 Pro Portable SSD features:

Raw performance, real power: With read and write speeds up to 2,100/2,000MB/s, the Crucial X10 Pro Portable SSD is powerful enough for editing directly from the drive.

Broad compatibility: The X10 Pro offers plug-and-play compatibility with Windows, Mac, Android, iPad, PC, Linux, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles via an included USB-C cable. USB-C to USB-A adapter available separately for USB-A devices

Dust and splash proof durability: With IP55 water and dust resistance and drop-proof durability up to 7.5 feet/2 meters, your X10 Pro Portable SSD is durable enough to travel anywhere you shoot, work or roam.

Security that travels with you: Protect sensitive data in the studio, in the field, or while traveling with password protection and 256-bit AES hardware encryption.

