Samsung’s latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 T7 Shield portable SSD drops to $72 in two colors

By way of a new on-page coupon, Amazon has now dropped the Samsung T7 Shield Portable Solid-State Drive down to $72.25 shipped in blue and black. This model launched in mid-2022 at $135 and carries a $100 regular price at Samsung these days. Today’s deal is among the lowest we have tracked, coming within $2 of the all-time low outside of a fleeting offer at about $12 less during Prime Day this year. You’re looking at the latest model in Samsung’s lineup of popular portable SSDs – it is now undercutting the older $85 1TB standard T7 model as well. The 1,050MB/s transfer speeds are joined by both USB-C and USB-A connectivity alongside USB 3.2 Gen 2 support. The enclosure is incased in a protective rubberized shell that further enhances the IP65 rating against water and dust along with 9.8-foot drop protection. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at the experience and head below for more.

As we mentioned above, today’s lead deal is undercutting the older model and comes in just a couple bucks above the price of the 500GB variant. But if you’re looking to bring spending down even more than that and still score a 1TB model, the ongoing deal we are tracking on CORSAIR’s 1,600MB/s EX100U 1TB Portable SSD is worth a look. This one is selling for $60 and is even faster than the Samsung variants. If you don’t mind side stepping the big name brand here, CORSAIR is delivering some serious bang for your buck.

Be sure to check out our review of the metal 2,800MB/s OWC Envoy PRO portable SSD – it is a particularly solid option in my experience. Yesterday’s deal on Kingston’s speedy 2,000MB/s XS2000 1TB portable SSD is also a notable option that is now on sale at a new $68 Amazon all-time low as well. All of the details you need on that offer are right here.

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD features:

Tough, fast, and compact, the all new rugged PSSD T7 Shield is built to endure with the space to create thanks to an IP65 rating for Dust and Water resistance. Transfer massive files in seconds; USB 3.2 Gen 2 and PCIe NVMe achieve soaring sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, allowing you to edit directly from the drive; The high-tech rubber exterior with Dynamic Thermal Guard controls heat to maintain steady performance for even giant projects.

