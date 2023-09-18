AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C already on sale at $200 ahead of Friday’s release (Save $49)

Apple’s all-new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are already on sale. Slated to begin shipping on Friday, you can lock-in a pre-order for the new true wireless earbuds at $199.99 shipped courtesy of Best Buy. That’s $49 off the usual $250 price tag, and landing at within $1 of the sale price of the Lightning-enabled pair. With the embargo just lifting this morning on the refreshed pair of flagship earbuds from Apple, it’s only fitting we’d see a discount on the new USB-C buds. We break down exactly what’s new with the updated pair over at 9to5Mac, too.

Even though USB-C is now found on the charging case to go alongside MagSafe support, it really is the software features rolling out today that make AirPods Pro 2 the best earbuds yet from Apple. Now outfitted with Adaptive Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings, the AirPods Pro 2 also can automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects you’re talking to someone.

The earbuds also deliver all of the same features as the original pair, as the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with USB-C, Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop.

We break down five of the best new features that make the USB-C AirPods worth an even closer look, too.

AirPods Pro 2 features:

The Apple-designed H2 chip pushes advanced audio performance even further, resulting in smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound. The low-distortion, custom-built driver delivers crisp, clear high notes and deep, rich bass in stunning definition. So every sound is more vivid than ever..Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ear.

