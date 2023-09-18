ALLPOWERS S1500 portable power station falls to all-time low of $489 with $300 off coupon

Amazon is offering the ALLPOWERS S1500 Portable Power Station for $489 shipped, after clipping the on-page $300 off coupon. Starting off the year at its original price tag for $1,000, we have tracked two major discounts for this item (one in January, one in March) of $100 each, and smaller markdowns throughout the rest of the year to reach $789. With the $300 coupon, this price cut marks a new all-time low. This power station offers a 1,092Wh capacity and 1,500W (peak 3,000W) huge AC output, making it perfect for parties, camping, and emergency use. Using both the 300W AC input alongside the PD 100W USB-C input can fully charge this power station in up to three hours. It can handle up to 300W solar power input, and can also fully charge through the 12V/24V car outlet. It comes boasting 11 ports in all: four AC ports, three USB-A ports, two DC ports, one USB-C port, and one car outlet. Solar panels are not included and are sold separately.

If you were hoping to get ahold of a power station with included solar panels without breaking the bank, Amazon is also offering the ALLPOWERS BEIGE R600 Solar Generator with SP033 solar panel for $399, after clipping the on-page $100 off coupon. Built around LiFePO4 battery cells with a 299Wh capacity and a 600W output, this power station is able to power up to eight essential devices simultaneously with a stable 110V. With its two ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, one cigarette lighter, and one wireless charger, this device will be able to meet all your needs while you’re on the road or out in the wilds. It fully charges within one hour via a wall outlet, or can be charged with the included 200W solar panel or by means of your car’s cigarette lighter which takes several hours longer.

And if you were instead looking for a power station with a higher capacity, check out our past coverage of the ALLPOWERS S2000 Pro Solar Generator with a Foldable Solar Panel 200W. This power station offers a 1,500Wh capacity and comes with a 200W solar panel, which can be combined with other panels up to a 650W max that is able to produce a full charge in up to three hours. It boasts an impressive 12 output ports to cover all your appliance-powering needs.

ALLPOWERS S1500 Portable Power Station Features:

ALLPOWERS provides you an exclusive 5-year warranty for a guaranteed, worry-free experience. Battery backup power supply with BMS technology makes sure the steady and safe quality. Protection of short- circuit/ over-current/ over-discharge/ over-charge/ over-voltage/ thermal. Capacity remain 80% over 1000+ life cycles. You’ll receive: ALLPOWERS S1500 portable power station 1500W1092Wh, AC charging adapter, welcome guide, our worry-free 5-year warranty, and 24*7 friendly customer service.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!