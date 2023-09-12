ALLPOWERS’ S2000 Pro Solar Generator with 200W panel falls to new all-time low for $1,249

Amazon is offering the ALLPOWERS S2000 Pro Solar Generator with 200W Solar Panel for $1,249 shipped, after clipping the on-page $250 off coupon. Down from $1,499, this discount is the second that we have tracked for this item. The first major markdown was back in November of last year when it dropped $400 from its original $1,899, and now this current deal marks a new all-time low. This power station offers a 1,500Wh capacity and comes with a 200W solar panel, which can be combined with other panels up to a 650W max that is able to produce a full charge in up to three hours – or you can reach a full charge within 1.5 hours via the AC input. It boasts an impressive 12 output ports to cover all your appliance-powering needs: one 130W car port, four 2,400W AC ports, one 110V RV port, two 100W USB-C ports, and four 18W USB-A ports. The included 200W solar panel is constructed with durable and waterproof IP66 nylon, and folds up for easy storage and portability.

With the above model designed for RV use, have you considered investing in a larger solar panel also designed with RV living in mind? Well, Amazon is offering the ALLPOWERS SP039 600W Portable Solar Panel for $609, after clipping the on-page $200 off coupon and using the promo code XPHWNL52 at checkout. With an MC-4 Output port, this 600W solar panel provides 44V of power for your larger solar generators/power stations through its six foldable panels. Generally, most 400W panels on the market weigh over 30 pounds, but this panel comes in at 27.5 pounds, and includes a waterproof and dustproof coating that is able to withstand extreme weather.

And if you’re looking for a power station more geared for powering up your simple appliances and charging your devices while out camping or on the road, check out the ALLPOWERS BEIGE R600 Solar Generator with SP033 solar panel. Built around LiFePO4 battery cells with a 299Wh capacity and a 600W output, this power station is able to power up to eight essential devices simultaneously with a stable 110V.

S2000 Pro Solar Generator with 200W Solar Panel Features:

ALLPOWERS S2000 Pro Portable Power Station supports to be charged by solar panel 200W. You also can connect more panels to get more power( 650W max, 3 hours to full). With 1500W AC input, S2000 Pro portable power station can be fully recharged within 1.5 hours. With a higher 2400W(surge 4000w) wattage and 1500Wh capacity, S2000 Pro features 4* standard pure sine wave AC outlet, 1* 13V10A Car port, 2* USB-C (PD 100W) and 4* USB-A (QC3.0)port, which will power almost all of your huge power devices(Coffee Maker, Electric Drill, Microwave Oven, Electric Fry Pan, Hair Dryer, Electric Kettle, Refrigerator, Washer etc.) as home wall outlets.

