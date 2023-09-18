ESR vegan leather MagSafe wallet with metal hardware and finger loop from $12.50 (Reg. $20)

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its Magnetic iPhone HaloLock Wallet with finger loop at $12.99 $12.34 in black or $13.49 in brown after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 directly from ESR, this is up to 35% off MSRP and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also comes in at a couple bucks below our previous mention. Compatible with iPhone 12, 13, 14, and presumably next month’s iPhone 15 (not 12 or 13 mini), this model steps it up slightly from your average MagSafe wallet with the inclusion of metal hardware and a pop-out finger loop for extra grip. The vegan leather solution carries up to three IDs or bank cards that are held in place via a hidden dynamic tension spring with a finger cutout along the bottom so you can coax your cards in and out easier without removing the whole thing from the back of your device. More details below.

The prices above are quite competitive from a brand we feature on a regular basis. However, if you’re willing to take a chance with a lesser known outfit, this Lacase option starts at $6 Prime shipped on Amazon with several color options.

Check out this deal on the PopSockets MagSafe PopWallet in three colors. But if you prefer to keep your wallet in your pocket, the traditional handmade leather models from Pad & Quill are wonderful options that are well made and happen to be on sale ahead of Labor Day now. With up 45% in savings, you’ll find various models ranging from card holders to bifolds marked down right now and you can get all of the details you need in our coverage of the brand’s holiday sale event right here.

ESR Magnetic iPhone Wallet (HaloLock) features:

Stronger Magnetic Lock: powerful built-in magnets provide a 250% stronger magnetic lock than the official magnetic wallet, so your items stay secure and it won’t come off when taken out of your pocket

All in One Pocket: lightweight design attaches seamlessly to the back of your phone and holds 1–3 cards equally secure thanks to the dynamic tension spring inside the card holder

Secure Grip: finger loop on the back gives you a comfortably better grip on the go, doubles as a stand so you can enjoy hands-free viewing in landscape, and quickly folds flat when you’re ready to pocket your phone

Instant Card Access: get the card you need when you need it without having to detach your wallet by simply inserting your finger into the specially designed bottom cutout

