Rare deal knocks the PopSockets MagSafe PopWallet in 3 colors down to $28 shipped today

After the recent debut of its new magnetic grip, Amazon is now offering the PopSockets PopWallet for MagSafe down at $27.99 shipped in all three colorways. Regularly $35, this is 20% off the going rate, a relatively rare price drop, and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen the white colorway for about $0.50 less once in the past, today’s offers are otherwise matching the best we have tracked on Amazon. The PopWallet+ hit the $20 price point previously, but for folks that don’t want or need the pop-out grip nub hanging off the back of their handset, the standard model on sale today is a better options. Sliding on and of your device easily by way of built-in magnets that securely attach to MagSafe-ready iPhone 12, 13, and 14 devices (most likely next month’s 15 series as well), the PopWallet can store three of your most important bank/ID cards in a slimline holder. PopSockets says you can just wipe the wallet clean with a damp cloth when needed as well. Head below for more details.

Another notable third-party accessory maker that delivers solid MagSafe wallet solutions is Spigen and its Valentinus line. You’ll find both slim 2-card and slightly larger 3-card models starting at $22 Prime shipped on Amazon and you can get even more details in our launch coverage right here.

Be sure to also check out the $17 elago silicone MagSafe wallet we featured recently as well as these Nik Bentel-designed options. The latter of which doesn’t fall into the MagSafe category, but with sweet designs based on popular folder icons from Windows and macOS, they are definitely worth a closer look and all of the details you need on the new collection are waiting right here.

PopWallet for MagSafe features:

Our durable PopSockets wallet we call our “PopWallet” is a sleek and secure way to carry your cards along with your phone

Wirelessly charge your phone by simply sliding off the magnetic phone wallet and setting on a wireless charging stand

The magnetic PopSockets wallet can hold up to three cards that are shielded from the magnets while inside the phone case wallet

PopSockets phone wallet is compatible with PopSockets s mounts and cases for MagSafe, wireless chargers, and non-PopSockets cases compatible with MagSafe

To remove the phone card holder, simply magnetically detach the wallet for wireless charging. Wallet must be removed to wirelessly charge or use MagSafe accessories



