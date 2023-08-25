Rare deal knocks the PopSockets MagSafe PopWallet in 3 colors down to $28 shipped today

After the recent debut of its new magnetic grip, Amazon is now offering the PopSockets PopWallet for MagSafe down at $27.99 shipped in all three colorways. Regularly $35, this is 20% off the going rate, a relatively rare price drop, and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen the white colorway for about $0.50 less once in the past, today’s offers are otherwise matching the best we have tracked on Amazon. The PopWallet+ hit the $20 price point previously, but for folks that don’t want or need the pop-out grip nub hanging off the back of their handset, the standard model on sale today is a better options. Sliding on and of your device easily by way of built-in magnets that securely attach to MagSafe-ready iPhone 12, 13, and 14 devices (most likely next month’s 15 series as well), the PopWallet can store three of your most important bank/ID cards in a slimline holder. PopSockets says you can just wipe the wallet clean with a damp cloth when needed as well. Head below for more details.
Another notable third-party accessory maker that delivers solid MagSafe wallet solutions is Spigen and its Valentinus line. You’ll find both slim 2-card and slightly larger 3-card models starting at $22 Prime shipped on Amazon and you can get even more details in our launch coverage right here.
Be sure to also check out the $17 elago silicone MagSafe wallet we featured recently as well as these Nik Bentel-designed options. The latter of which doesn’t fall into the MagSafe category, but with sweet designs based on popular folder icons from Windows and macOS, they are definitely worth a closer look and all of the details you need on the new collection are waiting right here.
PopWallet for MagSafe features:
- Our durable PopSockets wallet we call our “PopWallet” is a sleek and secure way to carry your cards along with your phone
- Wirelessly charge your phone by simply sliding off the magnetic phone wallet and setting on a wireless charging stand
- The magnetic PopSockets wallet can hold up to three cards that are shielded from the magnets while inside the phone case wallet
- PopSockets phone wallet is compatible with PopSockets s mounts and cases for MagSafe, wireless chargers, and non-PopSockets cases compatible with MagSafe
- To remove the phone card holder, simply magnetically detach the wallet for wireless charging. Wallet must be removed to wirelessly charge or use MagSafe accessories
