Pad & Quill Labor Day sale: Leather Apple Watch bands 50% off, iPad covers, wallets, more

Pad & Quill has now launched its annual Labor Day sale event, delivering up to 50% off leather Apple Watch bands, wallets, desktop gear, iPad folios, and more. This is your chance to save some serious cash on the brand’s handmade goods, much of which includes 25-year warranties and 30-day money back guarantees if for some reason you are unsatisfied when it arrives. But if you’re anything like me that probably won’t happen. Just about everything I have had the pleasure to test out from the brand, most recently its Adventure Series Apple Watch Bands, has been a joy to use and particularly gorgeous to look at. The Labor Day sale spans just about everything the brand offers and you’ll find some quick links alongside a promo code to knock the prices down even lower below.

Alongside up to 40% in straight-up cash markdowns, you can leverage code PQ20 at checkout for even deeper deals on all of it. Pricing starts from around $43 and even with the shipping fee (about $6) on orders under $75, you’re still looking at prices on par with the best we have tracked all year.

Pad & Quill Labor Day sale highlights:

Then swing over to the rest of the now live Labor Day events delivering notable deals as we move through the week and into the holiday weekend. Alongside this Lacoste Labor Day Sale and the deals we are tracking from Columbia, Belkin has now launched a wide-ranging sale event loaded with tech gear, MagSafe and Apple Watch chargers, and much more. Dive in right here before items start to sell out.

Pad & Quill British Inspired NATO Leather Band features:

When the British military defenses set out to create a watch band that would withstand brutal combat, they issued a watch strap that was a single band mounted by stainless steel hardware. These straps would keep high-quality timepieces in their place on the wrist during demanding missions. This inspired us to design a single pieced leather Apple Watch band or single ‘tour’ strap that works with the heart rate monitor of the Apple watch while providing a classic ‘under case’ strap design. Each leather band is finished with stainless steel solid bar hardware. This strap has a unique floating Apple Watch lug that allows charging and easy changing of bands.

