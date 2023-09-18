Greenworks 40V 12-inch electric chainsaw sees second discount of 2023 to $120 (Reg. $180)

Reinette LeJeune
$120

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 12-inch Electric Chainsaw for $119.99 shipped. Down from its going rate of $180, plateauing at $142 for most of the previous months, this 33% discount is the second markdown of the year and a new 2023 low. This compact chainsaw comes without the fumes and noise of its gas-fueled counterparts, designed for whatever simple jobs you may find ahead of you. Its 40V brushless motor comes powered with a 2.0 Ah lithium ion battery that allows up to 65 cuts of 4×4 planks on a single charge. Featuring a 12-inch bar and chain that stays lubricated and running smoothly thanks to its built in auto-oiler, and a oil window to keep track of when it will need a refill. Its compact and lightweight design and wrap-around handle ensures little to no strain and maximum control. And forget needing to pull its cord or prime the motor first – this chainsaw starts with a simple push of a button, ultimately saving you time, energy, and most importantly – money.

While the above model is built more for treated wood, what about those who may need a chainsaw for tasks like felling a tree? Well, Amazon is offering a 57% discount on the Greenworks 40V 16-inch Electric Cordless Chainsaw for $168. Also built around a 40V brushless motor, it houses a larger 4.0 Ah battery that offers up to 140 cuts per charge. The 16-inch bar and chain can handle cutting trees and limbs up to 15 inches in diameter, staying well lubricated thanks to the auto-oiler. Like all Greenworks tools, it requires no priming, no choking, no pulling – its ready to go with the push of a button.

And if you have hedges and higher to reach jobs, check out the Greenworks 24V 8-inch Cordless Polesaw and 20-inch Pole Hedge Trimmer Combo. This kit trades in the loud and smelly gas engine for a eco-friendly 24V battery that will allow you to keep your trees and hedges trimmed and healthy, while also saving you from regular fuel costs.

Greenworks 40V 12-inch Chainsaw Features:

  • Chain length: 12″
  • Electric start
  • No cord, no gas, no oil, no maintenance
  • Powers 40+ tools
  • Up to 10x less noise and less vibration versus gas chainsaw

