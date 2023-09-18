Samsung Galaxy S23+ with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips start at $800 lows (Reg. $1,000+)

Amazon is now startng the week by discounting Samsung’s latest Galaxy S23+ smartphones. The deals start with the unlocked 256GB model at $799.99 shipped in several styles. Down from $1,000, this 20% price cut is landing at the all-time low for only the third time. It comes joined by the elevated 512GB capacity version at $919.99, down from $1,120 and also matching the Amazon low. Samsung’s new Galaxy S23+ arrives at the middle of the road between the flagship S23 Ultra and the baseline model with some specs to match. Resting in-between those is a larger 6.6-inch FHD+ display that comes backed by a 120Hz refresh rate. The entire package is powered by the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which also drives the new 50MP camera array. And rounding out the package is a 4,700mAh battery for all-day usage. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

While not trending at an all-time low, there’s also the Samsung Galaxy S23 getting in on the savings. This smartphone is part of the brand’s latest lineup, delivering a more affordable alternative to the S23+ above. The sale price certainly reflects that, dropping down to $699.99. Normally fetching $800, you’re looking at $100 in savings as well as a match of the second-best price. This model packs the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip into a slightly less capable design 6.1-inch FHD+ display. We recently saw how this handset squared off against the Pixel 7, with our review taking a deeper dive on the experience.

And speaking of Google’s latest handset, we’re also tracking some discounts today on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Also returning to all-time lows, these are the first discounts in months that now start from $449. Down from the usual $599 or higher price tags, you’re looking at $150 or more in savings. We break down how the two different handsets stack up in our coverage from last week on the two ongoing deals.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ features:

Meet Galaxy S23+, the phone takes you out of the everyday and into the epic. Life doesn’t wait for the perfect lighting, but with Nightography, you are always ready to seize the moment and snap memories like a pro. See your content no matter the time of day on a display with a refresh rate up to 120Hz and Adaptive Vision Booster. Capture and create in rich detail, and then use Quick Share to share across devices without losing quality.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!