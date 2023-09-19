ESR’s regularly $87 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with removable Apple Watch charger now at $63

Update: The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its MagSafe 5,000mAh Kickstand Wireless Power Bank with USB-C down at $29.74 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This model fetched up to $40 for the first half of the year and is now down at one of the best prices we have tracked.

Dexterifytech (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is now offering the ESR HaloLock MagSafe 3-in-1 Travel Wireless Charging Set for $62.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $87 directly from ESR, this model launched on Amazon at $90 back in April and is now nearly 28% off the going rate. Today’s deal is the second-best we have tracked and the lowest we can find. Providing a foldable 3-in-1 charger for your entire Apple kit, this one works at home and can easily get thrown into your travel kit to provide a neat and tidy charging station for iPhone 12 through 15 as well as AirPods and an Apple Watch. The officially certified USB-C Apple Watch charger can also be removed both for easier transportation and so you can use it with your MacBook or otherwise. More details below.

If you’re specifically looking for something to charge your Apple Watch, Series 9 or otherwise, on the nightstand, the ongoing price drop we are tracking on Belkin’s Apple Watch Fast Charger is a solid option. Now down at $51 shipped, it supports Nightstand Mode as well as Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 and their faster charging speeds. Get a closer look right here.

But when it comes to integrated all-in-one charging options, our recent roundup of the best StandBy MagSafe chargers for iPhone 15 is where you need to be. Loaded with our favorite options for Apple’s latest handset and iOS updates (they will also work with previous-generation iPhone models as well), this is a great place to start when it comes to choosing the best option for your needs.

ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 Travel Wireless Charging Set features:

Power in a Snap: strong magnets automatically align your phone and the charger to give you faster and easier charging with magnetic place-and-go convenience while ensuring your phone stays securely mounted

Made for Apple Watch Certified: Watch charger is officially certified to provide safe and reliable fast charging

Adjustable 2-Way Stand: choose portrait or landscape and an angle that suits you for comfortable hands-free viewing

Built for the Road: foldable, compact design and included travel bag make it easy to slip the charger into your backpack for multi-device charging on the go

Portable Watch Charger: small, lightweight USB-C charger lets you power up on the go via numerous devices, so you can enjoy tangle-free magnetic wireless charging for your Watch anytime, anywhere

