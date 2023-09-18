Belkin’s Apple Watch Fast Charger is the perfect Series 9/Ultra 2 companion at $51

Amazon is now offering the Belkin Apple Watch Fast Charger for $50.99 shipped. Normally fetching $60, today’s discount is a well-timed chance to save on the perfect Apple Watch Series 9 accessory. It’s $9 off and landing as the third-best discount of the year. Designed to support the most recent Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 and their faster charging speeds, this nightstand companion sports a premium design that has a fold up charging puck for refueling in Nightstand Mode or just laying your wearable down flat. It’ll also work with older Apple Watch models, you just won’t get the faster charging speeds on any of them before Series 7. There’s no wall adapter in the box, but the charger itself uses a 1.2-meter USB-C cable that rounds out the package. Head below for more.

If you can live without all of built-in dock features found above, Apple’s official magnetic charging cable is a more affordable option. It’ll still juice up your Apple Watch Series 7 or 8 at the highest speeds, and clocks in at $25 on Amazon. It isn’t going to be quite as premium of a solution for the desk or nightstand, but will charge just as fast with a bit of savings attached.

But let’s say you’re actually keen on upgrading to the new release from Apple? It’s probably a good idea to save, even if it’s just a little bit of cash. Luckily, Amazon has your back with the very first price cut on the new Apple Watch Series 9 at $390.

If you’re not sold on the new Series 9 wearable, last year’s model is an even better value. Right now, you can score the second-best prices to date on Apple Watch Series 8. With several configurations on sale, pricing starts from $310 and delivers as much as $89 in savings on much of the same smartwatch experience.

Belkin Apple Watch Fast Charger features:

Close all your rings and upgrade how you power your Apple Watch with our BOOST↑CHARGE PRO Portable Charger. Leveraging the new charging module, you can charge your Apple Watch Series 7 up to 33% faster. Pick the view for you, it displays and charges your Apple Watch while lying flat or in Nightstand mode.

