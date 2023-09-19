Wemo’s Thread Smart Plug works with HomeKit right out of the box at $24 (Reg. $30)

Amazon offers the Wemo Smart Plug with Thread for $23.99 Prime shipped. Also available for the same price over at Best Buy. Down from $30, this 30% price cut is now landing as the first drop since back in June when we did see it fall to the $20 all-time low. This is the third-best offer to date, too. Upgrading Wemo’s existing and already popular smart plug with Thread support, the more recent version delivers HomeKit support out of the box. On top of being able to bark commands at Siri to turn lights on or off, this smart plug being outfitted with Thread and Bluetooth means that it is future-proof thanks to support for the upcoming Matter smart home platform. Everything is packed into a single outlet design that won’t hog the entire receptacle with its miniature form-factor. Dive into our launch coverage for the full scoop and then head below for more.

Having made our most recent list of best smart plugs, the Wemo Mini offering is certainly one of the compelling options on the market. But if the form-factor isn’t quite right for the particular use case you have in mind, go check out all of the options we’ve previously-recommended in our guide right here. With various price points and form-factors, we highlight quite a few different offerings for your smart home whether you’re privy to Siri, Alexa, or Assistant.

As reliable of a name in all smart home tech as Wemo is, there are some better options out there if you don’t mind ditching the same seal of approval. Arriving with Matter support and a more affordable price tag, this meross Smart Plug is now on sale for the best price we have ever seen at $14. This new low drops from the usual $18 going rate to deliver a very affordable smart home upgrade that’ll work with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant out of the box.

Wemo Smart Plug with Thread features:

Wemo Smart Plug connects to Apple HomeKit and allows control of lamps, fans, and other appliances—nearly anything that plugs into a standard wall outlet—right from iPhone, iPad, Wemo Stage, or by asking Siri. Schedules and Automations can be setup in the Apple Home app on iPhone, iPad or Mac. This smart plug supports Thread and Bluetooth with no subscription, Wemo account setup, or Wemo app required.

